U.S. Supports Angola to Process Critical Minerals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.90 +0.33 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.76 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.95 +0.33 +0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.869 -0.040 -1.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.032 +1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 229 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.032 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.85 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.49 +1.00 +1.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 932 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.31 +1.69 +2.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.80 +1.57 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 385 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 66.52 +1.67 +2.58%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 81.87 +1.67 +2.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 80.12 +1.67 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 76.22 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 75.97 +1.67 +2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 82.92 +1.67 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 73.32 +1.67 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.05 +1.88 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

U.S. Supports Angola to Process Critical Minerals

Falling Energy Prices Spark Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

Falling Energy Prices Spark Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

US inflation unexpectedly remained flat…

China's Oil Demand Threatened by LNG Trucks

China's Oil Demand Threatened by LNG Trucks

The boom in LNG trucking…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Supports Angola to Process Critical Minerals

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 19, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

The United States will support Angola, one of the largest oil producers in Africa, in its efforts to establish a critical minerals processing industry as a way to diversify from oil.

“We are fully aligned on these issues around decarbonization, energy transition, and climate, and we look forward to building on that partnership in the future,” US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said during a press briefing about the U.S.-Angola Energy Security Dialogue.  

Pyatt was on a visit to Angola as the U.S. and the West looked to counter the Chinese influence in many African countries rich in critical minerals.

Angola has graphite resources, the U.S. official said.  

“The U.S.-Angola energy cooperation is vital for promoting collective energy security and building out critical minerals supply chains,” Pyatt said, adding that the private sector would play a crucial role.

The U.S. official met with Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino Azevedo, and said at the briefing later that “The minister made very clear that for Angola, our work together on critical minerals is the first jumping-off pad that Angola wants to leverage in order to diversify its economy away from dependence on crude oil.”

“Angola is interested in moving up the processing value chain, a goal that fully aligns with the Biden administration’s vision and the work that my team has been leading under the Minerals Security Partnership.”

The U.S.-led Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) considers projects along the full clean energy value chain, from mining, extraction, and secondary recovery, to processing and refining, and ultimately to recycling. It is aimed at diversifying and stabilizing global supply chains and investing in those supply chains.

Angola is interested in exploring the opportunities under the MSP Forum, for Angola to be part of the dialogue between critical mineral producers and critical minerals offtakers, as well as seeking sources of funding for projects, Pyatt said.

The U.S. has backed clean energy projects in Angola. Last year, the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) approved a direct loan of more than $900 million to Angola’s Ministry of Energy and Water to support the construction of two photovoltaic solar energy power plants in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Looks to Curb Overcapacity in Its Lithium Battery Industry

Next Post

China Looks to Curb Overcapacity in Its Lithium Battery Industry

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com