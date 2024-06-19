Traders Boost Their Bullish Bets on European Natural Gas Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.84 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.70 +0.37 +0.43%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.80 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.896 -0.013 -0.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 +0.030 +1.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 229 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 +0.030 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.85 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.49 +1.00 +1.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 932 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.31 +1.69 +2.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.80 +1.57 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 385 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 66.52 +1.67 +2.58%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 81.87 +1.67 +2.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 80.12 +1.67 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 76.22 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 75.97 +1.67 +2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 82.92 +1.67 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 73.32 +1.67 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.17 -0.17 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 29 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 1 day China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Traders Boost Their Bullish Bets on European Natural Gas Prices

China’s Small Banks Face Scrutiny Over Russian War Support at G7

China’s Small Banks Face Scrutiny Over Russian War Support at G7

G7 leaders plan to discuss…

Crew Abandons Sinking Bulk Carrier In Red Sea After Houthi Attack

Crew Abandons Sinking Bulk Carrier In Red Sea After Houthi Attack

The drone boat attack on commodity-hauling…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Traders Boost Their Bullish Bets on European Natural Gas Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 19, 2024, 7:12 AM CDT

Portfolio managers raised their bullish bets on Europe’s natural gas prices for a second consecutive week, lifting the number of longs close to the highest in more than two years.

The long positions in the Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, increased again in the past week, and are now near the level from January 2022, just before Russia invaded Ukraine, according to data from Intercontinental Exchange cited by Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other money managers continue to be concerned about Europe’s gas supply in the near term, despite comfortable levels of natural gas in EU storage sites. The EU’s storage was 74% full as of June 17, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. 

Planned maintenance and sudden outages in Norway and the possibility of further cuts to Russian pipeline supply continue to be of concern for traders.

In addition, stronger LNG buying in Asia has recently pulled a lot of spot cargoes away from Europe and to Asia, where prices are higher as utilities grapple to cope with power supply in heat waves.

Supply risks continue to pressure upward European gas prices, which have already jumped on two occasions this month as the market feared supply shocks.

One was the result of an outage at Norway’s Sleipner Riser offshore hub—a connection point for pipelines connecting the Nyhamna plant on the west coast of Norway with the Easington terminal in the UK. This unplanned outage sent the Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures surging by 10% on a single day on June 3, to the highest level in six months.

In the following week, prices rose by 3%, after German energy giant Uniper terminated its Russian gas supply contracts, leaving the market concerned about the remaining flows of gas from Russia to Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement from Uniper and the recent warning from OMV that Gazprom could halt gas supply to Austria due to a foreign court ruling that could interrupt OMV payments to Gazprom Export rekindled concerns about whether Russian supply would be further limited by Gazprom.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s New Coal Power Capacity Is Set to Soar in 2024

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com