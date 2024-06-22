Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 80.73 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 85.24 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.61 -0.48 -0.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.705 -0.036 -1.31%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.514 +0.013 +0.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 24 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 24 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%
Chart Mars US 232 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.514 +0.013 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.34 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.00 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.44 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 936 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.16 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.35 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 389 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 68.09 +0.58 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 83.44 +0.58 +0.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 81.69 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 77.79 +0.58 +0.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 77.54 +0.58 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 84.49 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 74.89 +0.58 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 24 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 71.80 +1.24 +1.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.62 +1.00 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 76.20 +1.24 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 5 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

California Senator Revives $15 Billion Oil Divestment Battle

Ageing Coal Plants Pave the Way for Renewable Revolution

Ageing Coal Plants Pave the Way for Renewable Revolution

Solar energy profitability is allowing…

Will the World See a “Staggering” Oil Supply Glut in 2030?

Will the World See a “Staggering” Oil Supply Glut in 2030?

The IEA predicts a future…

Oil Prices Surge on Falling Inventories and Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Oil Prices Surge on Falling Inventories and Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices climbed this week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 22, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Citi is one of the most prominent bears among major banks, expecting oil to drop into the $70s range later this year.
  • Citi sees oil trading in the $60s range in 2025.
  • Citi sees lower prices as they expect inventories to build in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Citi

Citi predicts that oil prices will plummet to the $60s range by 2025 as inventories build following a tight market this summer, signaling a bearish outlook despite current robust demand and higher prices.

Oil has recouped the losses from early June when the OPEC+ group's indication that it could begin returning some supply to the market in the fourth quarter sent bearish signals across the market.

Early on Friday, the international benchmark, Brent Crude, traded above $85 per barrel, while the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, was above $82 a barrel, as signs of tightening physical markets started to emerge.

The market expects solid summer demand in the third quarter but fears that the quarterly consumption growth will start waning in the fourth quarter, pressuring oil prices downwards.

Citi is one of the most prominent bears among major banks, expecting oil to drop into the $70s range later this year and further down to the $60s range in 2025 due to solid inventory builds.

"Global inventories will be building a lot next year," Citi's global energy strategist Eric Lee told Yahoo Finance in an interview this week.

"We do think that there is a bit of a tight stretch [with supply] through the summer, so we do see prices staying in the low- to mid-80s for a little longer," the strategist added.

Related: Supply Concerns and Demand Optimism Are Boosting Oil Prices

"But as we're looking through the second half of the year into 2025, we really see markets getting a lot weightier."

Citi also expects global oil demand growth to slow down as "Oil demand can grow at a slower and slower rate relative to GDP and in fact peak before the end of this decade," Lee told Yahoo Finance.

Citi holds one of the most bearish near and long-term views on oil prices and demand.

Goldman Sachs, for example, said in a report this week that "Peak oil demand is still a decade away."

Earlier this month, the International Energy Agency said that global oil demand would peak before 2030. This forecast drew criticism from OPEC, whose Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said that "peak oil demand is not on the horizon," and that IEA's forecast "is a dangerous commentary, especially for consumers, and will only lead to energy volatility on a potentially unprecedented scale."

Goldman's analysts, for their part, said, "While some prominent forecasters have predicted oil demand will peak by 2030, our researchers expect oil usage will increase through 2034."

"We think peak demand is another decade away, and more importantly, after the decade it takes to peak, it plateaus, rather than sharply declines, for another few years," write Nikhil Bhandari, co-head of Asia-Pacific Natural Resources and Clean Energy Research, and analyst Amber Cai in the team's report.

In the near term, Goldman Sachs sees Brent crude at $86 per barrel this summer amid strong consumer demand, which will put the market into a sizeable deficit in the third quarter.

The investment bank also sees a floor of $75 per barrel under Brent due to physical demand for crude, which tends to rise amid lower prices, including in China and in the U.S. for the refill of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).  

Most banks expect oil prices to hold above $80 a barrel this summer and decline in the fourth quarter and early next year into the $70 range.

ADVERTISEMENT

JP Morgan expects oil prices to average $75 a barrel next year, sliding from an expected range of $80-$90 this summer.

Commodity analysts will monitor trends in interest rates and global economic growth to use as assumptions for their forecasts later this year, but they will also closely watch OPEC+'s next move.

While the group has signaled willingness to begin unwinding part of the current supply cuts, the cartel and its non-OPEC allies led by Russia are unlikely to leave oil prices lingering in the low $70s and plunging to the $60s, as none of the alliance's producers can balance their budgets at these relatively low prices.     

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rolls Royce Sees Market Cap Soar to $50 Billion as Travel Picks Up
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble
80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture
Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea

Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea
Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com