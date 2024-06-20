Global Emissions Climb to New Record High

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 26 mins 81.66 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.23 +0.16 +0.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.63 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.872 -0.037 -1.27%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.497 +0.014 +0.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 229 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.497 +0.014 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.76 +0.91 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.52 +1.03 +1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.20 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Basra Light 933 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.74 +0.43 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.03 +0.23 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 386 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 67.51 +0.99 +1.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 82.86 +0.99 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 81.11 +0.99 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.21 +0.99 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 73.91 +0.99 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 73.91 +0.99 +1.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.96 +0.99 +1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.91 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 74.31 +0.99 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.05 +1.88 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Record July 4th Travel Could Boost Oil Demand and Prices

Is The Middle Corridor The Best Alternative for EU-Asia Trade?

Is The Middle Corridor The Best Alternative for EU-Asia Trade?

The Central Asian republics will…

Global Clean Energy Spending Is Set to Exceed $3 Trillion in 2024

Global Clean Energy Spending Is Set to Exceed $3 Trillion in 2024

2024 sees a surge in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Global Emissions Climb to New Record High

By Irina Slav - Jun 20, 2024, 1:15 AM CDT

Carbon dioxide emissions last year broke yet another record despite an increase in the deployment of wind and solar and a marked increase in EV sales.

The outtake comes from this year’s edition of the Statistical Review of World Energy which for the second year in a row is being published by the Energy Institute in partnership with KPMG and Kearney.

The report said that global primary energy consumption last year went up by 2% on the year, by 5% from pre-Covid levels, and was about 0.6% above the ten-year average. At the same time, consumption of hydrocarbons as a portion of that primary energy declined by a modest 0.4%--the same rate, at which the share of so-called renewable energy sources rose as part of the total.

Oil consumption topped 100 million barrels daily for the first time in history, the Energy Institute also said in its report, noting that in the year before last oil consumption and biofuel consumption together had stood at 100 million bpd, suggesting 2023 saw an increase in oil consumption specifically.

Emissions meanwhile went up by 2.1% last year, topping 40 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent, with emissions from direct energy consumption accounting for over 35 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The report showed that oil production rose by 1.8 million barrels daily last year, to reach a record 96 million barrels daily. Oil demand marked an increase, too, driven by a 5% rise in Asia, which offset a 1% decline in demand in Europe. In North America, demand rose by a negligible 0.8%.

Natural gas production, meanwhile, remained largely unchanged on 2022 last year, with Russia and Europe even seeing declines in output. Demand overall also rose very modestly, by 0.02% or 1 billion cu m, according to the Statistical Review of World Energy.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Loses Traction As Traders Focus on Geopolitical Situation

Next Post

China Is Now Consuming More Energy Per Capita Than Europe

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com