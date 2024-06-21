Norway To Consider Developing Nuclear Energy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.64 -0.65 -0.80%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.11 -0.60 -0.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.87 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.708 -0.033 -1.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.500 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%
Chart Mars US 231 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.500 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.00 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.78 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.17 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 934 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.88 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.08 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 387 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 68.09 +0.58 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.44 +0.58 +0.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.69 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 77.79 +0.58 +0.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.54 +0.58 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 84.49 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.89 +0.58 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.80 +1.24 +1.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.62 +1.00 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 76.20 +1.24 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Gas Flows to Sabine Pass LNG Export Plant Drop to 11-Month Low

China’s Secret Weapon in the Global Copper War

China’s Secret Weapon in the Global Copper War

China's strategic use of copper…

What Will Mexico’s Energy Policy Look Like Under Its First Female President?

What Will Mexico’s Energy Policy Look Like Under Its First Female President?

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway To Consider Developing Nuclear Energy

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 21, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

Norway’s government appointed on Friday a committee tasked with considering whether the country should develop nuclear energy as an electricity source.

Kristin Halvorsen, a former finance minister and currently director of the Center for International Climate and Environmental Research in Oslo, will lead the committee, which is set to deliver its report with the findings by April 1, 2026.

Norway ditched the idea of nuclear as a power source in the 1970s, but it is now revisiting the idea.  

The issue of nuclear power in the country is back on the agenda for Norway, due to the need for stable and emission-free energy that can help meet growing electricity demand and plans of private companies to set up nuclear power production in collaboration with some Norwegian municipalities, Norway’s Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in a statement.

The newly-created committee will have to deliver a broad review and assessment of all the aspects of a potential nuclear power development in Norway, the government noted.

Currently, hydropower accounts for about 88% of Norway’s power production capacity, with wind farms making up another 11%.

Norway joins many other Western countries that have doubled down on nuclear power since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the energy crisis. Since the start of the war and an energy-market-disrupting series of Western sanctions, nuclear power has regained much support in Europe as a critical aspect of reaching net-zero by 2050. Many countries in the West, with the notable exception of Germany, have recognized that nuclear power generation would help them achieve net-zero emission goals.

Norway’s neighbor Sweden, for example, plans to build two new nuclear reactors by 2035 in a hedge on low-carbon energy security, with 10 new reactors hoped for by 2045.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country is expecting a surge in demand for power from its industrial and transport sectors, in the form of a double of demand by 2045, and Energy Minister Ebba Busch has called the move “decisive for the green transition, for Swedish jobs and at the heart for the welfare of our citizens”. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Seeks Tighter Regulatory Control Over LNG Import Terminals

Next Post

Gas Flows to Sabine Pass LNG Export Plant Drop to 11-Month Low

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com