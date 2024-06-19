Oil Loses Traction As Traders Focus on Geopolitical Situation

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 81.47 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 85.07 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.33 -0.29 -0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 2.917 +0.008 +0.28%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.503 +0.020 +0.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 229 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.503 +0.020 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.85 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.49 +1.00 +1.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.25 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 933 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.31 +1.69 +2.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.80 +1.57 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 386 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 66.52 +1.67 +2.58%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 81.87 +1.67 +2.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 80.12 +1.67 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 76.22 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 75.97 +1.67 +2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 82.92 +1.67 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 73.32 +1.67 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.05 +1.88 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Oil Loses Traction As Traders Focus on Geopolitical Situation

Is The Middle Corridor The Best Alternative for EU-Asia Trade?

Is The Middle Corridor The Best Alternative for EU-Asia Trade?

The Central Asian republics will…

Equinor Fights NIMBY Feelings in New York Battery Storage Project

Equinor Fights NIMBY Feelings in New York Battery Storage Project

Equinor's proposed battery storage facility…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Loses Traction As Traders Focus on Geopolitical Situation

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 19, 2024, 3:30 PM CDT

After hitting a seven-week high earlier today, oil prices pared some gains as geopolitical reclaimed focus in the second half of the day and following the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) data showing an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles yesterday. 

The Juneteenth federal holiday in the U.S. meant low trading activity for commodities on Wednesday, and markets will have to take an extra day to receive the official U.S. stockpile report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). 

At 3:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Brent crude was trading down 0.30% at $85.07, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading down 0.10% at $81.47. 

"The current snapshot presents an underwhelming picture but there are green shoots that indicate a more optimistic outlook," Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that recent prices show “genuine optimism that the global oil balance will eventually tighten.”

In a report released on Tuesday, Standard Chartered put actual April oil demand at 101.77 million barrels per day, or 470,000 bpd higher than its previous forecast. Previously, Standard Chartered forecast that global oil demand would reach a new all-time record in May and then go beyond that in June. With the Tuesday report, the analysts are reiterating that forecast, even slightly revising their May and June demand projections upwards. 

“Given the strong improvement from March, we think the April numbers represent an important break from the highly bearish demand narrative and associated weak sentiment that has dominated oil markets over the past couple of months,” Standard Chartered wrote. 

“We think prices could make a relatively rapid move higher towards USD 90 per barrel (bbl), helped by the tailwinds of further speculative short-covering, some precautionary consumer hedging and a likely improvement in the strength of high-frequency US oil data. SCORPIO, our machine-learning oil price model, is more cautious and indicates a 24 June Brent settlement of USD 84.00/bbl, with technical indicators the main drag on prices (the 50-day,100-day and 200-day Brent moving-averages are all close to USD 84/bbl),” StanChart added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

French Senate Wants ‘Golden Share’ In TotalEnergies for National Interest

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com