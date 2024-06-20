Brent Closes in on $86 Further Buoyed by Jobs Data

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 82.34 +0.77 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.80 +0.73 +0.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.10 +0.77 +0.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.732 -0.177 -6.08%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.500 +0.017 +0.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 230 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.500 +0.017 +0.66%

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.76 +0.91 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.52 +1.03 +1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.20 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Basra Light 934 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.74 +0.43 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.03 +0.23 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 387 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 67.51 +0.99 +1.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.86 +0.99 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.11 +0.99 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.21 +0.99 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 73.91 +0.99 +1.36%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 73.91 +0.99 +1.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.96 +0.99 +1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 83.91 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 74.31 +0.99 +1.35%

Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Brent Closes in on $86 Further Buoyed by Jobs Data

Could Taiwan's Energy Crisis Derail the AI Boom?

Could Taiwan’s Energy Crisis Derail the AI Boom?

Taiwan's energy crisis poses significant…

China's Small Banks Face Scrutiny Over Russian War Support at G7

China’s Small Banks Face Scrutiny Over Russian War Support at G7

G7 leaders plan to discuss…

Brent Closes in on $86 Further Buoyed by Jobs Data

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 20, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

Brent crude and the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate found their footing again on Thursday amid escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon, on the brink of an all-out war, and further buoyed by jobs data showing lower first-time unemployment claims last week, though all indications are that the U.S. jobs market is still cooling.

Brent hit a seven-week high on Thursday, trading up 0.62% at $85.60 at 2:15 p.m. ET, as this week’s jobs data lent more optimism of a rate cut at some point this year. 

WTI, the U.S. benchmark, was trading up 0.71% at $81.15, for a gain of 58 cents on the day. 

Last week, the Federal left interest rates unchanged, indicating that there will be one cut in 2024, with more cuts following the next year and beyond. Just prior to the Fed’s announcement, new inflation data showed a notable slowdown in consumer price increases for May, in the clearest indication that inflation is cooling. 

On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) announced it would keep its key interest rate unchanged at a 16-year-high of 5.25%. The BoE meeting was its last ahead of UK elections on July 4. 

"We need to be sure that inflation will stay low and that's why we've decided to hold rates at 5.25% for now," Reuters cited BoE Governor Andrew Bailey as saying, calling it “good news”. 

Earlier this week, amid the heated debate on global oil demand, Rystad Energy projected that global oil supply growth would slow in 2024 and potentially the following year, due to the extension of OPEC+ voluntary cuts and the cartel’s demand forecast. Based on the most recent OPEC+ guidance, total global oil supply growth will be near zero in 2024, which could render this year the first since 2020 with zero supply growth, Rystad said. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

