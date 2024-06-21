Oil Prices on Track for a Weekly Gain as Fuel Demand Climbs and Inventories Fall

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.33 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.74 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.05 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.716 -0.025 -0.91%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.495 -0.006 -0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 230 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.495 -0.006 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.00 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.78 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.17 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 934 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.88 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.08 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 387 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 25 mins 68.09 +0.58 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 25 mins 83.44 +0.58 +0.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 25 mins 81.69 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 25 mins 77.79 +0.58 +0.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 25 mins 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 77.54 +0.58 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 84.49 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 74.89 +0.58 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 44 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Oil Prices on Track for a Weekly Gain as Fuel Demand Climbs and Inventories Fall

What Will Mexico’s Energy Policy Look Like Under Its First Female President?

What Will Mexico’s Energy Policy Look Like Under Its First Female President?

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female…

Tesla Shareholders Push Back Against ESG Proposals

Tesla Shareholders Push Back Against ESG Proposals

Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk's…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices on Track for a Weekly Gain as Fuel Demand Climbs and Inventories Fall

By Irina Slav - Jun 21, 2024, 1:19 AM CDT

Crude oil prices are about to book another weekly gain, boosted by the Energy Information Administration’s latest inventory report.

On Thursday, the EIA reported draws across crude and fuels, suggesting the strong driving season some analysts expected may be unfolding indeed. A report by the AAA forecasting record travel over the July 4 weekend also helped boost optimism on the oil market.

The AAA projected this week that the holiday weekend would see a record 71 million people take to roads and airports, which would be a 4.8% increase over last year’s July 4 weekend. This would add to evidence that while many Americans are finding life harder in an environment of high interest rates and still substantial inflation, traveling has not been among the things they’ve cut back on.

“People may be willing to cut back on goods, but they’re not cutting back on experiences,” AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Additional support for prices, which have gained some 10% since the start of the month, came from the latest weekly jobless claims report. It showed a decline in the number of people filing for jobless benefits for the first time, suggesting the labor market was going in a positive direction that could finally motivate the Fed to start cutting rates.

The U.S. central bank has resisted rate cuts despite growing inflation pains among consumers with the argument that inflation has further down to go before the cuts begin. Changing trader sentiment about these rate cuts has driven oil price movement for months now.

On the demand front, China remains a downside risk, one Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst told Bloomberg, noting growth has been weakening.

“Over the near term, we think China’s oil demand growth disappointing market expectations is the key downside risk to consider,” Vivek Dhar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Pemex's Olmeca Refinery to Begin Crude Oil Processing by Mid-Year

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com