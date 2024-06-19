Fire Continues to Burn After Drone Attack on Russian Oil Depot

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 81.17 -0.40 -0.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.18 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.48 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.906 -0.003 -0.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.493 +0.010 +0.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 229 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.493 +0.010 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.85 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.49 +1.00 +1.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 932 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.31 +1.69 +2.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.80 +1.57 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 385 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 66.52 +1.67 +2.58%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 81.87 +1.67 +2.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 80.12 +1.67 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 76.22 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 75.97 +1.67 +2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 82.92 +1.67 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 73.32 +1.67 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.17 -0.17 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 1 day China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Iran Says U.S. Can No Longer Obstruct Its Oil Production and Exports

Russian Oil is Fueling Geopolitical Fragmentation

Russian Oil is Fueling Geopolitical Fragmentation

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has…

Is It Time to Get Back Into Energy Stocks?

Is It Time to Get Back Into Energy Stocks?

Tech stocks popped this week…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Fire Continues to Burn After Drone Attack on Russian Oil Depot

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 19, 2024, 2:45 AM CDT

A fire ignited by a drone attack on an oil depot in the southern Russian region of Rostov has gone into its second day with local emergency services still trying to put it out.

According to a Reuters report, the drone attack had been carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and other energy infrastructure have become a fixture this year, with drones the weapon of choice for conducting the strikes.

The series of strikes has affected Russia’s refining capacity and earlier this year led the U.S. to call on the Ukrainians to stop targeting refineries in order to avoid a fuel price spike ahead of the November elections.

This week’s attack on the oil depot is the second since the start of the month in the region of Rostov. In early June, Ukrainian forces struck an oil refinery in Novosakhatinsk, causing another fire and prompting the suspension of work at the facility.

They also attacked an oil depot in the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces, using a kamikaze drone, attacked an oil depot on the territory of the Stary Oskol urban district. As a result of the explosion, one of the tanks caught fire. Four fire crews quickly extinguished the fire. The blast wave blew out the windows in the security building. There were no casualties,” the governor of Belgorod said at the time.

The amount of refining capacity affected by Ukrainian drone attacks since the start of the year was estimated at around 600,000 barrels daily in April by Gunvor, the commodity trading major. According to JP Morgan, the amount was much higher, at 900,000 barrels daily. Repairs are ongoing at many sites but it seems the Ukrainians are not heeding the Biden administration’s advice to stop targeting oil infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Senate Passes Faster Nuclear Capacity Expansion Bill

Next Post

Iran Says U.S. Can No Longer Obstruct Its Oil Production and Exports

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com