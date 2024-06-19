French Senate Wants ‘Golden Share’ In TotalEnergies for National Interest

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 81.47 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 85.07 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.33 -0.29 -0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 2.917 +0.008 +0.28%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.503 +0.020 +0.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 229 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.503 +0.020 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.85 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.49 +1.00 +1.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.25 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 933 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.31 +1.69 +2.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.80 +1.57 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 386 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 66.52 +1.67 +2.58%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 81.87 +1.67 +2.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 80.12 +1.67 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 76.22 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 75.97 +1.67 +2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 82.92 +1.67 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 73.32 +1.67 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.05 +1.88 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Oil Loses Traction As Traders Focus on Geopolitical Situation

Visualizing the Global Footprint of Tesla and BYD's EV Factories

Visualizing the Global Footprint of Tesla and BYD's EV Factories

Tesla and BYD, the world's…

Demand Pessimism on Oil Market Dissipates

Demand Pessimism on Oil Market Dissipates

The pessimism that has gripped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

French Senate Wants ‘Golden Share’ In TotalEnergies for National Interest

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 19, 2024, 2:30 PM CDT

A French Senate report released on Wednesday is calling on the government to scoop up a “golden” share in giant TotalEnergies in an attempt to gain a strategic veto on issues related to climate change and any notion the company may have of relocating to American shores. 

A “golden share” is a reference to the French’s government’s legal right to acquire one share in any domestic company for reasons of strategic national interest and then convert that share into a golden share that can veto company actions if deemed necessary for the country. 

The Senate report follows a statement last month by TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné that the company was looking into the potential for a primary listing in New York, though he emphasized at the time that the company would not abandon France, Reuters reported in May. 

The Senate commission of inquiry, which conducted over 40 hearings to determine whether the energy giant was aligned with national climate goals, examined “the mobilized and mobilizable means by the State to ensure compliance by TotalEnergies with climate obligations and of the orientations of France's foreign policy”. 

The Senate report recommended that the government acquire what it referred to as a “golden share” in TotalEnergies, but recognized that the French giant’s energy transition efforts were “higher than those carried out by the other hydrocarbon ‘majors’, particularly the Anglo-Saxons.” The report claimed that TotalEnergies was responsible for only 1.2% of global oil production per day in 2023 and noted that 3% of its final energy production “concerned renewable electricity”, while 35% of its net investments were in low-carbon energies that same year. 

The Senate report’s fate remains uncertain at this time, with snap elections set to take place in France in two rounds on June 30 and July 7. French President Emmanuel Macron called snap elections, with his far-right rival, Jordan Bardellau, gunning for future prime minister and calling on voters for a clear majority. Macron’s bloc is currently lagging behind the far-right in polls, France24 reported.

TotalEnergies has not officially commented on the Senate report as of the time of writing.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Powers Petrochemicals with Nuclear Steam in Historical First

Next Post

Oil Loses Traction As Traders Focus on Geopolitical Situation

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com