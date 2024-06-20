Carlyle Buyout Fund Scoops Up Mediterranean Gas Assets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 28 mins 81.87 +0.30 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.36 +0.29 +0.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.84 +0.51 +0.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.782 -0.127 -4.37%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.497 +0.013 +0.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 230 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.497 +0.013 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.76 +0.91 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.52 +1.03 +1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.20 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Basra Light 933 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.74 +0.43 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.03 +0.23 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 386 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 67.51 +0.99 +1.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.86 +0.99 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.11 +0.99 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 77.21 +0.99 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 73.91 +0.99 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 73.91 +0.99 +1.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 76.96 +0.99 +1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 83.91 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 74.31 +0.99 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Carlyle Buyout Fund Scoops Up Mediterranean Gas Assets

Iraq and China Strengthen Ties With Major Development Initiative

Iraq and China Strengthen Ties With Major Development Initiative

Iraq and China are deepening…

Funding the Global Energy Transition Remains a Major Challenge

Funding the Global Energy Transition Remains a Major Challenge

The cost of the global…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Carlyle Buyout Fund Scoops Up Mediterranean Gas Assets

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 20, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

As the war rages on in Gaza and tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, private equity fund Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) is forming a new Mediterranean oil and gas company to be led by ex-BP CEO Tony Hayward following the fund’s acquisition of assets in three countries for nearly $1 billion from Energean. 

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, will give Carlyle “a diversified portfolio of highly strategic gas-weighted assets with expected production equivalent to 47,000 barrels of oil per day and operations across Italy, Egypt, and Croatia, with well-advanced, large-scale developments in markets that are supportive of new gas development,” the fund said in a press release on Thursday.  

The portfolio also includes interests in Italy’s largest gas field in terms of reserves, Cassiopea, and Abu Qir, one of Egypt’s biggest gas-producing hubs.

Overall, Carlyle is looking at the deal as a way to get more deeply invested in alternatives to Russian gas for Europe. 

Currently, Energean produces gas primarily offshore Israel, with CEO Mathios Rigas telling Reuters on Thursday that it will be looking to expand across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "It's a great deal for us, we're selling assets at three times the price we bought them," he told Reuters in reference to Thursday’s announcement. 

Shares of Carlyle Group Inc were up over 1% at the time of writing on Thursday, while shares of London-listed Energean were up well over 3%. 

The deal is expected to close by the end of this year. 

Energean operates the Karish offshore gasfield in the Mediterranean, in maritime waters involved in a long-running territorial dispute between Israel and Lebanon. While Karish is primarily a gasfield, Energean exported its first associated crude oil from the field in February last year, catapulting it into the oil exporters club. Gas production launched in February this year, with observers warning that it could be targeted by Hezbollah as cross-border rocket attacks and air strikes have escalated over the past couple of weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

South Africa’s State Utility Set to Keep Highly-Polluting Coal Plants Open

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com