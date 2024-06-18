Citgo Corpus Christi Oil Refinery Restarts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.56 +1.23 +1.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.33 +1.08 +1.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.40 +0.79 +0.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.899 +0.111 +3.98%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.481 +0.034 +1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.52 +0.71 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 228 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.481 +0.034 +1.39%

Graph up Marine 5 days 81.79 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Murban 5 days 82.49 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.27 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 932 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.62 +1.17 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.52 +0.71 +0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.52 +0.71 +0.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.23 +0.87 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 385 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 66.52 +1.67 +2.58%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.87 +1.67 +2.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.12 +1.67 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 76.22 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.97 +1.67 +2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 82.92 +1.67 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.32 +1.67 +2.33%

Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.17 -0.17 -0.20%

YPFB Considers Leasing Pipelines to Facilitate Vaca Muerta Gas Exports

Russian Oil is Fueling Geopolitical Fragmentation

Russian Oil is Fueling Geopolitical Fragmentation

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has…

Green Hydrogen Hype Gets Dose of Reality

Green Hydrogen Hype Gets Dose of Reality

As hydrogen plans become more…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Citgo Corpus Christi Oil Refinery Restarts

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 18, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

Citgo Petroleum Corporation has begun the process of restarting units at the West Plant of its 175,500 barrels per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery. This follows the completion of planned maintenance activities, according to a community alert notification issued early Tuesday morning.

"Citgo West Plant is starting up units following the completion of planned maintenance activities," the alert stated. "During this time, flaring may occur. No community action is necessary." The maintenance work, which commenced on April 29, was initially projected to last a few weeks, as reported by the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS).

The restart of the West Plant comes at a critical time for Citgo, as the company faces significant financial and operational challenges. Citgo's operations are under scrutiny due to the looming auction of its assets, driven by claims from creditors linked to its parent company, Venezuela's state-owned oil firm PDVSA. The sale process, which has drawn interest from various bidders, is nearing its conclusion, with binding bids already submitted.

The refinery maintenance and subsequent restart are essential for maintaining Citgo's production capacity and supply commitments. Traders will be closely monitoring the refinery's output, as any fluctuations can impact market dynamics, particularly in the Gulf Coast region. The flaring associated with the restart process is a standard safety procedure, but it underscores the importance of operational stability in ensuring continuous supply.

Citgo's Corpus Christi refinery, a significant asset in the company's portfolio, plays a crucial role in meeting regional fuel demand. The successful restart of the West Plant is a positive development for Citgo amidst the broader uncertainties surrounding its future ownership and financial stability.

Citgo is the seventh-largest refiner in the United States, with a total capacity of 800,000 bpd. It has plants in Texas, Louisiana, and Illinois, along with pipelines and a gasoline distribution network that supplies 4,200 outlets in the United States.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

