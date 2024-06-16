80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 78.29 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 82.47 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.36 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.810 -0.071 -2.46%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 2.399 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 18 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 18 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.81 +0.48 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%
Chart Mars US 226 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.399 -0.001 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.79 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.49 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.52 +0.26 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 930 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 81.45 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 82.81 +0.48 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.81 +0.48 +0.58%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.36 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 383 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 65.06 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.41 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.66 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 74.76 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 71.46 -0.24 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 71.46 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 74.51 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 81.46 -0.24 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 71.86 -0.24 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 18 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.85 +0.72 +1.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.25 +0.72 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.25 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.34 +0.12 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 mins The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 20 hours China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 3 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Sweden Rejects New Power Cable to Germany Over Market Inefficiencies

Algorithm Trades Worsened The Oil Price Slump after OPEC's Decision

Algorithm Trades Worsened The Oil Price Slump after OPEC's Decision

The market reaction to OPEC's…

U.S. Oil, Gas Drillers Stuck In A Rut

U.S. Oil, Gas Drillers Stuck In A Rut

The U.S. oil and gas…

Colombia's Oil Industry Stuck in Death Spiral

Colombia's Oil Industry Stuck in Death Spiral

Colombia's oil industry is in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

By Alex Kimani - Jun 16, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology can significantly extend the productivity of near-depleted oilfields.
  • CCS could potential extend the lifespan of oilfields by many decades.
  • Governments, including those of Canada, the UK, and the US, are heavily subsidizing CCS projects with billions in tax credits and incentives.
Alberta crude oil

Over the past few years, Big Oil has been heavily investing in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, ostensibly to offset CO2 emissions from the energy commodities they produce. Environmentalists have largely dismissed these efforts as mere greenwashing, with experts warning that CCS technology is so far unproven at the scale needed for meaningful decarbonization. Well, maybe environmentalists have been right all along, with new research revealing that carbon capture can extend the productivity of near-depleted oilfields for many decades. Calgary-based senior geological advisor Menhwei Zhao has conducted an AAPG Bulletin study regarding the use of CCS in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR). He analyzed more than 22 years of production data from the Weyburn Midale oil pool in Saskatchewan, which since 2000 has been receiving carbon dioxide injections thus making it the world’s longest-running EOR project. Zhao concluded that the pool would have stopped producing oil by 2016 without CO2 injection, but that “enhanced oil recovery could extend the pool’s lifespan to 39 or even 84 more years.” Although Zhao acknowledges that he focused on a specific project in Canada, he says he would expect to see “similar results” for large-scale CCS projects around the world.

Zhao’s claims might not be exaggerated: The Wasson Field’s Denver Unit CO2 EOR project resulted in a nearly seven-fold increase in crude production after injecting CO2.

These findings come at a time when Canadian and Alberta governments are lining up more than $15.3 billion in tax credits to the country’s largest oil sands producers for CCS projects. Canada is not alone. The U.K. government is promising £20 billion in CCS subsidies while U.S. oil and gas producers can obtain a tax credit of $85 for every tonne of carbon dioxide they bury in underground geological formations (the credit is lowered to $60 per tonne if the CO2 is used for EOR).

Related: Debate Rages Over Global Oil Demand

Last year, E&P giant Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) acquired the developer of CCS solutions, Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.9B.  Denbury recycles CO2 through its EOR operations, and uses it to produce environmentally-friendly, carbon-negative Blue Oil. Now one of Exxon’s subsidiaries, Denbury owns the largest CO2 pipeline network in the U.S. at 1,300 miles, including nearly 925 miles of CO2 pipelines in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, as well as 10 onshore sequestration sites. Last year, Exxon Mobil signed a long-term contract with industrial gas company Linde Plc. (NYSE:LIN) that involves offtake of carbon dioxide associated with Linde’s planned clean hydrogen project in Beaumont, Texas.  Exxon will transport and permanently store as much as 2.2M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide each year from Linde’s plant. 

Meanwhile, Exxon’s oil field services peer Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) recently formed SLB New Energy unit that invests in five niche segments, including CCS. According to Gavin Rennick, president of SLB New Energy, each of these segments has a minimum addressable market of $10 billion per year.

CCS For EOR

Crude oil production in U.S. oil fields frequently encompasses three distinct phases: primary, secondary, and tertiary (or enhanced) recovery. During the primary recovery phase, gravity, the natural pressure of the reservoir and artificial lift techniques are used to drive oil into the wellbore. This initial phase typically recovers only about 10 percent of a reservoir's original oil in place (OOIP). Secondary recovery techniques are used to extend a field's productive life usually by injecting water or gas to displace oil and drive it to a production wellbore, typically resulting in the recovery of 20 to 40 percent of OOIP.

However, much of the easy-to-produce oil has already been recovered from U.S. oil fields, forcing producers to turn to several tertiary, or enhanced oil recovery (EOR), techniques. EOR technologies offer prospects for ultimately producing 30 to 60 percent, or more, of a reservoir's OOIP.

Three major categories of EOR have been found to be commercially successful: gas injection, chemical injection and thermal recovery. Gas injection is the most common EOR technology in the United States, accounting for nearly 60 percent of EOR production in the country. Gas injection uses gasses such as CO2, natural gas, or nitrogen that expand in a reservoir to push additional oil to a production wellbore while other gasses dissolve in the oil and help to lower its viscosity and improve its flow rate. CO2 injection has been used successfully throughout the Permian Basin of West Texas and eastern New Mexico, as well as in Kansas, Mississippi, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah, Montana, Alaska, and Pennsylvania.

Source: DoE

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. DoE is currently researching novel techniques that could significantly improve the economic performance and expand the applicability of CO2 injection to a broader group of reservoirs. The DoE estimates that next-generation CO2-EOR has the potential to produce over 60 billion barrels of oil that would otherwise be left trapped in the rocks.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What’s Next for Copper Markets?

What’s Next for Copper Markets?
OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale
Standard Chartered: Oil Markets Will Soon Face Significant Supply Deficits

Standard Chartered: Oil Markets Will Soon Face Significant Supply Deficits
Oil Drops on Inventory Build

Oil Drops on Inventory Build
Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com