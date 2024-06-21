Oil Prices Climb Out of Contango as Summer Demand Kicks In

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.14 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.56 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.700 -0.041 -1.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.510 +0.009 +0.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%
Chart Mars US 231 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.510 +0.009 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.00 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.78 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.17 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 934 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.88 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.08 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 387 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 68.09 +0.58 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 83.44 +0.58 +0.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 81.69 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 77.79 +0.58 +0.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 77.54 +0.58 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 84.49 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 74.89 +0.58 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.80 +1.24 +1.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.62 +1.00 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 76.20 +1.24 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Europe’s Negative Power Prices Highlight the Need for Energy Storage Investment

Global Clean Energy Spending Is Set to Exceed $3 Trillion in 2024

Global Clean Energy Spending Is Set to Exceed $3 Trillion in 2024

2024 sees a surge in…

Why The IEA’s “Peak Oil” Forecast May Be Good for Energy Investors

Why The IEA’s “Peak Oil” Forecast May Be Good for Energy Investors

Oil prices will remain volatile…

What Will Mexico’s Energy Policy Look Like Under Its First Female President?

What Will Mexico’s Energy Policy Look Like Under Its First Female President?

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Climb Out of Contango as Summer Demand Kicks In

By Editorial Dept - Jun 21, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT
oil prices

1. Summer Demand Finally Kicks In, Lifting Oil Prices Out of Contango

- The summer rally of the oil markets might finally materialize as ICE Brent crept up to $85 per barrel, even higher than it was before the OPEC+ meeting, and contango in the North Sea paper market disappeared.

- The unwinding of bearish bets on crude oil and robust physical trading have buoyed European sentiment, with Brent contracts for difference (CFDs) now swinging into backwardation with the W1-W6 spread now at almost $2 per barrel.

- Hurricanes have been the biggest bullish factor across the Americas as Tropical Storm Alberto swept across Mexico and prompted US refiners to stock up on crude, especially on barrels produced in the Gulf of Mexico.

- Because of the hurricane season and the risks arising from it, the arbitrage of US crude into Europe is much weaker than it used to be, potentially lifting European prices even higher.

2. Hedge Funds Turn Really Bullish on Europe’s Natural Gas

- Investment funds are increasingly betting on European natural gas prices to rise on the back of future supply concerns, just as competition for available LNG cargoes intensifies with Asia.

- European TTF gas futures rose to €35 per MWh on the back of Norwegian supply disruptions earlier this month and even though the Nyhamna gas processing plant is back in operation, gas prices haven’t really decreased since then.

- Additional concerns emerged this week…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea

Next Post

Fears of an Israel-Hezbollah War Leave Oil Markets on Edge
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale
Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture
China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble
Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com