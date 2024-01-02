Russia’s Pipeline Gas Exports to Europe Plunge by 56% in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.48 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 75.89 -1.15 -1.49%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.98 -0.99 -1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.574 +0.006 +0.23%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.097 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 60 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.097 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 77.13 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 78.42 +1.02 +1.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 74.30 -1.33 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 764 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 76.52 -1.58 -2.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 77.22 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 217 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 51.05 -0.12 -0.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 73.80 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 72.05 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 61.90 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 58.15 -0.12 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 58.15 -0.12 -0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 60.90 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 60.65 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 58.40 -0.12 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.13 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 61.88 -2.46 -3.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 77.46 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 65.73 -2.46 -3.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 14 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

U.S. Now World’s Largest LNG Exporter

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

The Red Sea, and specifically…

What’s In Store for Energy Markets in 2024?

What’s In Store for Energy Markets in 2024?

The energy landscape in 2024…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Pipeline Gas Exports to Europe Plunge by 56% in 2023

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 02, 2024, 1:30 PM CST

Gazprom’s pipeline natural gas exports to Europe slumped by 55.6% in  2023, after Russia cut off supplies to several EU countries and Nord Stream was blown up in the Baltic Sea at the end of 2022.

Russia’s daily gas volumes via pipeline to Europe plummeted to 77.6 million cubic meters in 2023 from 174.8 million cubic meters in 2022, according to estimates by Reuters based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom’s daily reports on transit via Ukraine.

Gazprom has stopped publishing data on its natural gas exports to Europe via pipeline after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom has reported a massive drop in its net profit for the first half of 2023 as deliveries to Europe plunged compared to the same period in 2022 when Russia was still supplying pipeline gas to its European customers. 

The major drop in Gazprom’s gas deliveries to key customers was due to the halt of Russian pipeline gas exports to nearly all European countries. Weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Russia cut off supply to Poland, Bulgaria, and Finland.

Then Gazprom started to reduce supply via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany in June 2022, claiming an inability to service gas turbine maintenance outside Russia due to the Western sanctions against Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine. This was weeks before the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines at the end of September 2022, which definitively closed all pipeline gas routes of Russia’s gas to Germany.

Before the war in Ukraine, Russia supplied around one-third of all the gas to Europe. 

China has become a first-priority destination for Gazprom after the breakup with Europe.

Last year, Gazprom’s chief executive Alexey Miller said that Russia could soon supply China with volumes of gas comparable with the volumes Moscow sent to Western Europe before the invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts doubt that Russia could boost volumes to China to such levels for at least another seven years. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Aramco Close To Awarding $5 Billion Deals for World’s Biggest Offshore Oilfield

Next Post

Aramco Close To Awarding $5 Billion Deals for World’s Biggest Offshore Oilfield

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC

 Alt text

Oil Rebounds as DOE Looks To Buy 3 Million Barrels For SPR In March
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com