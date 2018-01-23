The Biggest Year Yet For U.S. Shale

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.44 -0.03 -0.05%
Brent Crude 1 hour 69.96 +0.93 +1.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.091 +0.052 +1.71%
Mars US 1 hour 64.42 +0.90 +1.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.89 +0.41 +0.62%
Urals 18 hours 67.43 +0.74 +1.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.89 -0.09 -0.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.89 -0.09 -0.13%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.14 +0.45 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.47 +0.08 +0.14%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.091 +0.052 +1.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 66.18 +0.35 +0.53%
Murban 18 hours 69.33 +0.40 +0.58%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.97 +0.46 +0.69%
Basra Light 18 hours 65.19 +0.91 +1.42%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.61 +0.47 +0.67%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.14 +0.45 +0.65%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.14 +0.45 +0.65%
Girassol 18 hours 69.69 +0.50 +0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.89 +0.41 +0.62%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 38.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 102 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 102 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 102 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 102 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 102 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 102 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 102 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 102 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.89 -0.09 -0.13%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Giddings 18 hours 54.75 +1.00 +1.86%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.70 -0.57 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.42 +0.98 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.37 +0.98 +1.60%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.37 +0.98 +1.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 60.92 +0.98 +1.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.25 +0.12 +0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 3 hours Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 4 hours U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 4 hours Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 6 hours Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 7 hours IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 8 hours China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 20 hours EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 1 day Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 1 day Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 1 day Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 1 day Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 1 day US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 4 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 4 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 4 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 4 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 4 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 4 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 4 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 5 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 5 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 5 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 5 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 5 days Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 5 days Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 6 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 6 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 6 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 6 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 6 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 6 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 6 days Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 7 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 7 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 7 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 7 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan

Breaking News:

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Alt Text

The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

Non-OPEC producers, led by U.S.…

Alt Text

The Least Compliant Country In The OPEC Deal

Kazakhstan committed to cutting production…

Alt Text

Chinese Fuel Dump Weighs On Asian Refiners

Refiners across Asia are struggling…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Biggest Year Yet For U.S. Shale

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 23, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Oil flare

U.S. shale companies are expected to ramp up production this year, and higher oil prices could lead to the industry turning profits for the first time.

For years, the shale promise has been hollow. Even when oil prices were trading above $100 per barrel, most shale drillers weren’t profitable. They drilled rapidly, brought huge volumes of production online in short order, and upended the global oil market. Any cash they recouped they ploughed back into the ground. The debt taken on to drill new wells was made on the assumption that future growth would translate into bigger earnings, and like any industry growing quickly, Wall Street was quick to pour money into evermore drilling.

But spending has vastly outpaced earnings. According to The Wall Street Journal, the shale industry has spent $265 billion more than it has generated since 2010.

The collapse of oil prices forced a deep contraction, with lots of write-downs, defaults, layoffs and bankruptcies. There was a period of time when Wall Street was lured back in on the promise of lower breakeven costs and substantial efficiency gains.

But profits still proved to be elusive. Only last year did major investors start demanding big changes. That led to shale executives committing to a more prudent and investor-centered strategy, which called for more conservative drilling programs and an emphasis on cash and profits over growth.

With oil prices suddenly and unexpectedly higher compared to just a few months ago, the shale industry could quite possibly have its cake and eat it too. The WSJ notes that the industry has all the ingredients it needs for 2018 to be a profitable one, a first for the industry. That could occur simultaneously with enormous volumes of fresh supply. Related: Venezuela Claims To Be Able To Boost Oil Production By 1M Bpd

Shale drillers have lower breakeven prices, and so far they appear poised to keep spending in check. An analysis by Jeffries finds that a group of 20 small shale companies are planning on increasing spending this year by a modest 8 percent, a sign of restraint after hiking spending by 55 percent last year.

Meanwhile, oil prices are sharply higher right now than they were last year, granting an unexpected windfall to the industry. On top of that, a lot of drillers are sitting on drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs), which basically means that some of the costs have already been accounted for. If some of those wells are completed this year, it will lead to a rush of new supply without a huge spending increase. The DUC list nearly hit 7,500 in December, up more than 30 percent from the start of 2017.

It isn’t all smooth sailing, however, particularly if “explosive” shale growth undercuts prices. But 2018 is shaping up to be the brightest year yet for U.S. shale. “There is always a risk that they will shoot themselves in the foot again,” John Castellano, managing director in the energy practice of consulting firm AlixPartners, told the WSJ. But, unlike in the past, this time around “the companies have much lower costs, better balance sheets, better management teams and more room to move.”

The EIA expects the U.S. to top 10 million barrels per day (mb/d) for the first time ever next month, with production averaging 10.3 mb/d for 2018. Output will then surge above 11 mb/d by the end of 2019, the agency predicts. Related: $70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

From there, things could get tricky. Argus Media reports that the Permian — where much of the shale growth will be concentrated — could face pipeline bottlenecks at some point in late 2019 or 2020. While there is ample room right now, producers are “going to run into another wall for infrastructure capacity,” Robert Barnes, the head of commercial crude for Magellan, said at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston. That sentiment was echoed by Brent Secrest of Enterprise Product Partners, who said that at some point, there is “going to be a day of reckoning.”

But for the next few quarters at least, shale companies could enjoy some of their best numbers ever. And because share prices performed so poorly last year, and still lag the broader increase in crude prices, analysts see huge potential for energy stocks.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Venezuela Claims To Be Able To Boost Oil Production By 1M Bpd
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History
Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

 The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

 Unexpected Phenomenon Observed In Lithium-Ion Batteries

Unexpected Phenomenon Observed In Lithium-Ion Batteries

 $70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

$70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com