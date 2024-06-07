Get Exclusive Intel
Oil Bounces Back on Rate Cut Optimism

By Editorial Dept - Jun 07, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
Traders

Oil Market Weekly Recap and Forecast

Oil prices closed higher on Thursday, rebounding after a week of significant losses. The market reacted positively to the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to cut interest rates, which raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might follow suit. Additionally, reassurances from OPEC+ ministers about potential adjustments to their oil output agreement provided some support. However, the overall sentiment remains cautious due to mixed economic signals and increasing oil inventories in the U.S.

Central Bank Actions and Implications

The ECB's recent interest rate cut, its first since 2019, marked a significant effort to tackle inflation. Following this, Denmark's central bank also lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.35%. The ECB cited progress in reducing inflation, which fell to 2.6% in the eurozone from 10% in late 2022. These actions by European banks have led analysts to speculate that the Federal Reserve might cut rates in September, especially as lower fuel costs and easing supply chain issues contribute to the inflation decline. However, the prospect of rate cuts comes amidst a slowing economy, which could negatively impact oil demand despite the immediate supportive effect on market sentiment.

US Economic Indicators and Fed Expectations

In the United States, economic indicators present a mixed picture. The number of new unemployment claims rose last week, and first-quarter unit labor…

