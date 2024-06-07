Oil Prices Set for Third Weekly Loss in a Row

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.63 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.91 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.16 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.830 +0.009 +0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.404 +0.007 +0.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Mars US 216 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.404 +0.007 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.07 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.41 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.56 +2.40 +3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 920 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.34 +2.31 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.89 +2.53 +3.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 373 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 62.35 +1.48 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 hour 77.70 +1.48 +1.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 hour 75.95 +1.48 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 72.05 +1.48 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 71.80 +1.48 +2.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 78.75 +1.48 +1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 69.15 +1.48 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.30 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.70 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.99 -0.80 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 22 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 9 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Nigeria to Spend Nearly $4 Billion on Fuel Subsidies This Year

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered…

Oil Prices Maintain Losing Streak on Inflation Confusion

Oil Prices Maintain Losing Streak on Inflation Confusion

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve…

Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

Experts have predicted that positive…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Set for Third Weekly Loss in a Row

By Irina Slav - Jun 07, 2024, 1:00 AM CDT
  • OPEC+ surprised markets with the possibility of some supply returning to markets later this year, causing oil prices to drop.
  • Saudi Energy Minister criticized Goldman Sachs for its bearish oil outlook, questioning the accuracy of their report.
  • Experts have varying opinions on the potential impact of OPEC+'s supply considerations, with some expecting a bearish effect and others believing the cuts will be extended.
Oil Prices

Crude oil prices were on course to end the week with the third consecutive loss after OPEC+’s latest meeting surprised observers with the possibility of some supply returning to markets later this year.

The prospect, which the cartel said would depend on market conditions, started something of a stampede among oil traders, with prices plunging by over $3 at the start of the week. Later, the benchmarks got some respite after Saudi and Russian officials clarified that the return of supply is not something guaranteed.

Speaking at the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak both said that nothing is set in stone and OPEC+ will use the market as guide for the right next step.

Bin Salman meanwhile took the opportunity to slam Goldman Sachs for its bearish outlook on oil prices. 

"I've counted that, in the two pages, seven times they mentioned bearish, bearish, bearish. Worse, technically worse and professionally worse, they have put numbers that are wrong," the Saudi official said, commenting on a report that the bank published right after the OPEC+ meeting, titled "Bearish phase out of extra voluntary cuts".

Unlike Goldman, JP Morgan suggested, following the OPEC+ announcement, that it should have much of a bearish effect on prices since many OPEC+ members were already producing more than their quotas called form. Citi also brushed off the mention of supply return, saying it expected the cuts to be extended in full into next year, Bloomberg reported earlier today.

Meanwhile, Jarand Rystad from Rystad Energy told Reuters that "further cuts may be necessary as demand softens slightly while the supply remains sufficient unless adjustments are made".

On the other hand, prices this week got some support from the European Central Bank, which announced a rate cut—the first in five years—on Thursday. Many market players apparently expect the Fed to follow suit despite multiple signs pointing to the contrary.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds
Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts
U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop
Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com