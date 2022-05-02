Is It Fair To Blame Oil Companies For High Prices?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 104.9 +0.18 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 107.4 +0.21 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.482 +0.238 +3.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.198 +0.180 +4.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.506 +0.064 +1.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 103.2 -0.92 -0.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.506 +0.064 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 4 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 153 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 4 days 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 90.14 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 90.59 -0.67 -0.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 106.8 -0.67 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 105.1 -0.67 -0.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 103.0 -0.67 -0.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 100.1 -0.67 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 100.1 -0.67 -0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 102.2 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 105.8 -0.67 -0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 100.4 -0.67 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 109.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 98.64 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 95.50 +3.50 +3.80%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 112.4 +2.66 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 16 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 6 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 23 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 24 hours "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 16 hours "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"

Breaking News:

API Opposed To U.S. Bill Allowing Antitrust Lawsuits Against OPEC

World Bank Sees High Energy Prices For Years After Russia’s War In Ukraine

World Bank Sees High Energy Prices For Years After Russia’s War In Ukraine

The biggest energy shock since…

Oil Set To Record Longest Winning Streak In 3 Years

Oil Set To Record Longest Winning Streak In 3 Years

Crude oil prices are set…

Large Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Large Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices rose on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is It Fair To Blame Oil Companies For High Prices?

By Robert Rapier - May 02, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • There are some misconceptions about the connection between oil prices and oil companies.
  • Politicians will often call out oil companies for high profits when prices are high, and even threaten firms with windfall taxes.
  • While some oil companies do benefit from high prices, they have little control over the price of crude.
Join Our Community

With oil prices still over $100 a barrel, one thing is certain. Oil companies are going to make big profits. But misconceptions abound about the connection between high oil prices and high profits.

After years of observing the reactions of both the public and our political leaders, it seems like they believe something like the following fictional narrative.

They can see ExxonMobil executives sitting around a smoke-filled boardroom, saying “Well, we have the public right where we want them. It’s time to jack up the price of gasoline and gouge them while we can. Put a bulletin out to all of our gas stations and let them know. Oh, and call Chevron and Shell and make sure they are on board.”

I know people believe this, because I have had them repeat every element of this story to me at one time or another. So they rage at the oil companies. They demand that they be held accountable. Politicians call them up to Washington and chastise them for the harm they are doing to consumers.

However, no part of that fictional story is realistic. The only thing that is true is that high oil prices translate to high profits for oil companies. But think about this. Why do oil companies ever lose money if they are in control of prices? Do you ever see Apple lose money selling iPhones? You see, Apple is an example of a company that actually has full control over its pricing. But that’s not how oil prices work.

Consider that in the past 10 years, major oil and gas companies suffered tremendous losses in 2014, 2015, and 2020. In fact, in 2020 the five integrated supermajors (i.e., “Big Oil”) – ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, and Total – lost $76 billion. Oil prices plunged into negative territory in 2020. Were the oil companies feeling especially generous then?

Apple, on the other, hasn’t lost money once in the past decade. Are their executives being called to Congress to explain why an iPhone costs $800 when they are reaping huge profits? No, of course not.

Related: Has Oil Lost Its Upside Momentum?

If I may extend the Apple analogy a bit further, it’s just about as silly to ask why a share of Apple costs $162 or why Apple is a $2.7 trillion company as it is to wonder why oil companies are charging over $100 for a barrel of oil. Apple doesn’t control what people are willing to pay for a share of their stock. Likewise, oil prices are set on an open market by buyers and sellers.

ExxonMobil doesn’t set oil prices. They are set in the market by how much people are willing to pay, just like with Apple stock. U.S. oil companies are price takers, not price makers. Yes, speculators have an influence, just as they do with Apple stock.

Even OPEC and Russia don’t control oil prices, although they do have tremendous influence relative to ExxonMobil. If ExxonMobil decided to produce less oil to drive the price up, it just hurts ExxonMobil because OPEC and Russia can easily make that up. But if OPEC and Russia decide to produce less oil, there isn’t much the rest of the world can do to make that up.

It is true that oil companies benefit from OPEC’s and Russia’s actions to restrict production. But they are also at the mercy of those actions when they decide to flood the market with oil (i.e., 2014 and early 2020).

One of the biggest knocks on “the frackers” — that is to say the companies that use hydraulic fracturing to produce a lot of their oil and gas — is that they don’t make money. Sure, they have a good year now and then, but then they suffer tremendous losses.

Yet, in the good years they are called to Congress, blamed for high prices, and threatened with windfall profit taxes. In reality, cause and effect are backwards. High prices drove the profits, not vice versa. Likewise, when the oil companies are being blamed for inflation, cause and effect are backwards. Just as high prices drove profits, they also drove inflation. High profits are an effect, not a cause.

The final thing I would point out is that oil companies own few of the gas stations in the U.S. You may see the ExxonMobil name on a gas station, but they don’t own any gas stations in the U.S. According to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), over 60% of the retail stations in the U.S. are owned by an individual or family that owns one store. They make their own decisions on pricing, based on a number of factors.

Once you understand that this reflects reality in the oil and gas industry, then the seemingly arbitrary nature of oil and gas prices — and the inconsistency of the profitability of oil companies — makes complete sense.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Set To Record Longest Winning Streak In 3 Years
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector

Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com