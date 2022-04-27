Has Oil Lost Its Upside Momentum?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 101.8 -0.20 -0.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 105.3 +0.33 +0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours 7.267 +0.417 +6.09%
Graph up Heating Oil 36 mins 4.699 +0.025 +0.53%
Graph down Gasoline 58 mins 3.448 -0.008 -0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 19 hours 104.6 +2.77 +2.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 19 hours 104.6 +2.77 +2.72%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 104.6 -0.08 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 19 hours 102.9 +1.01 +0.99%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 100.8 -0.78 -0.77%
Chart Gasoline 58 mins 3.448 -0.008 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 102.8 +3.26 +3.28%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 105.0 +3.09 +3.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 103.6 +0.46 +0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 149 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 105.6 +0.68 +0.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 104.6 -0.08 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 104.6 -0.08 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 103.1 +0.17 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 19 hours 102.9 +1.01 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.54 +2.79 +3.29%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 87.60 +3.16 +3.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 103.9 +3.16 +3.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 102.1 +3.16 +3.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 100.0 +3.16 +3.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 97.15 +3.16 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 97.15 +3.16 +3.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 99.25 +3.16 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 102.8 +3.16 +3.17%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 97.45 +3.16 +3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 19 hours 104.6 +2.77 +2.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 98.50 +3.50 +3.68%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 92.25 +3.50 +3.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 106.7 -3.59 -3.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 95.97 +3.48 +3.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 99.92 +3.48 +3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 99.92 +3.48 +3.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 98.50 +3.50 +3.68%
Chart Kansas Common 19 hours 92.00 +3.25 +3.66%
Chart Buena Vista 19 hours 109.7 +2.66 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 2 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 2 hours "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 19 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 1 day "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields

Breaking News:

Washington Approves More U.S. LNG Exports For Europe

Bearish Momentum Grows, But Traders Remain Bullish On Crude

Bearish Momentum Grows, But Traders Remain Bullish On Crude

Oil markets continue to be…

Can Colombia’s Offshore Oil Potential Rival That Of Brazil?

Can Colombia’s Offshore Oil Potential Rival That Of Brazil?

Colombia’s economically-vital oil industry has…

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Jump To Highest Level Since April 2020

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Jump To Highest Level Since April 2020

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Has Oil Lost Its Upside Momentum?

By Alex Kimani - Apr 27, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Weaker demand fundamentals have dampened upside momentum for crude oil.
  • Declining volatility and narrower intra-day trading ranges point at slowing bullish momentum for crude.
  • Standard Chartered: lockdowns in China will dent oil demand in April and May, but may not last much longer.
Join Our Community

Anyone banking on more upside momentum for oil prices may be disappointed going forward, with a holding pattern now being determined by rising concerns over demand coupled with releases from strategic petroleum reserves. 

Oil prices have fallen particularly sharply over the past week as traders worry that China’s oil demand will take a big hit from reinstated lockdowns.

Brent blend for June delivery fell USD 10.84/bbl w/w to settle at USD 102.32/bbl, while WTI for June delivery fell USD 9.07/bbl to USD 98.54/bbl. Values were more robust along the curve, with Brent for delivery five years out falling just USD 1.44/bbl w/w to USD 72.70/bbl. 

The fall in prices gained pace on 25 April after testing of Beijing residents began following COVID cases being reported in the Chaoyang district of the city.

While volatility in the energy markets remains high, there are signs that it’s declining, with intra-day trading ranges also trending lower. Front-month Brent appears to be in the latter stages of its third wave since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The amplitude of the waves from low to high is declining; the first wave spanned USD 43 per barrel; the second USD 23/bbl, and the third USD 14/bbl. The dampening of the cycles is mirrored in smaller intra-day trading ranges; there were 14 days in March with an intra-day trading range of more than USD 8/bbl, but there has been just one so far in April.

And now, commodity analysts at Standard Chartered are warning that fundamental risks are skewed toward a market surplus, adding that traders should be cautious about short-term price rallies and should instead maintain long exposure in the middle and back of the price curve.

Demand Hit

According to StanChart, lockdowns are likely to dent China’s oil demand by 1.1mb/d in April. However, the decline is expected to only last a few months, with China’s demand growth expected to come in lower by only 78 thousand barrels (kb/d) by July.

However, the experts have cautioned that any extension of area-wide lockdowns would likely extend negative demand effects into Q3, increase the Q2 demand loss and take the annual demand growth forecast into negative territory.  Related: Bearish Momentum Grows, But Traders Remain Bullish On Crude

The global oil markets are currently dislocated, with crude flows having to be redirected and with shortages of specific oil products in specific locations--most particularly diesel in NW Europe. That said, StanChart says the market is not in an overall deficit and could even record a small surplus in April. The balance, however, looks tighter in Q3 and beyond, with the fall in China’s demand expected to be transitory while the decline in Russian oil output persists. The bank’s projected Q3 deficit of 0.9 million barrels per day (mb/d) is small enough to be filled by further increases in OPEC output and by a continued deceleration in oil demand growth as global economic growth weakens.

The latest EIA weekly data was highly bullish according to our US oil data bull-bear index, which rose 49.8 w/w to +63.4 (see China crude imports to remain low as demand falls). Crude oil inventories fell 8.02 million barrels to 413.73 million barrels, leaving them 79.28 million barrels lower y/y and 71.61 million barrels below the five-year average. The w/w fall in crude oil inventories was 10.4 million barrels relative to the five-year average and 10.2 million barrels relative to the pre-pandemic 2015-19 average. The w/w change in the crude oil balance was dominated by a 2.09mb/d increase in crude oil exports to 4.27mb/d, just 192kb/d less than the all-time high. The overall w/w change in the balance was 2.486mb/d in the direction of lower inventories. The EIA estimate of crude oil output rose 0.1mb/d to a 23-month high of 11.9mb/d.

The U.S. oil rig count rose by a single rig w/w to a two-year high of 549 according to the latest Baker-Hughes survey, and the gas rig count also gained a single rig to a 30-month high of 144. The largest rise in oil activity was recorded in the Bakken region of North Dakota and Montana, where the rig count gained two to 35. Activity in the Permian was unchanged at 332 rigs; among the Permian sub-basins, Delaware Basin activity rose by one to 172 rigs, Midland Basin activity fell by one to 130 rigs, and other Permian activity was unchanged at 30 rigs.

The latest EIA Drilling Productivity Report estimates that 433 wells were completed in the Permian Basin in March, a two-year high and still comfortably ahead of the 363 new wells drilled. The number of drilled-but-uncompleted wells (DUCs) in the Permian fell by 71 m/m (5.1%) to a five-year low of 1,309 in March, while DUCs in other regions fell by 43 (1.4%) to 2,964. The report made some significant downward revisions to Permian oil liquids output, with the March total revised 163kb/d lower to 4.975mb/d. The EIA expects Permian output to rise 82kb/d m/m in May to 5.137mb/d, with the total across the regions covered expected to rise 133kb/d to 8.649mb/d.

Overall, the bulls still have the upper hand.

The distribution of the bull-bear index has been skewed to the bullish over the past year: there have been 31 bullish, 12 bearish, and nine neutral readings. The skew is particularly pronounced in the tails, i.e., the ultra-bullish or bearish (weakest and strongest 5%), and the highly bullish or bearish readings (the next 10% in each tail). There has not been an ultra-bearish reading in the past year (the last one was 91 weeks ago), whereas there have been four ultra-bullish readings. There has only been one highly bearish data release over the past year, while the latest week’s reading is the 10th highly bullish release over the same period.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Germany Prepares To Expropriate Russian-Run Refinery

Next Post

American Oil Refiners Set For A Blowout Year
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer
Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?
The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude

The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude
Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way

Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way
Norway Raises Gas Output As Europe Scrambles For Non-Russian Supply

Norway Raises Gas Output As Europe Scrambles For Non-Russian Supply



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com