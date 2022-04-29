Oil Set To Record Longest Winning Streak In 3 Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 3 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 19 hours "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 17 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 1 day Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 19 mins PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 5 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields

Breaking News:

EU Regulators: Electricity Market Not To Blame For Energy Crisis

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

Oil prices could shoot up…

Will We See Another Oil Price Breakout Soon?

Crude prices have stabilized somewhat…

Brent Falls Below $100, Erasing Ukraine War Gains

Crude prices continued to fall…

Oil Set To Record Longest Winning Streak In 3 Years

By Irina Slav - Apr 29, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • April is the fifth month in a row that oil prices will end with gains.
  • China's zero-covid policy has sparked demand concerns.
  • The European Union reports progress on an oil embargo against Russia.
Crude oil prices are set to record the longest string of monthly gains since early 2018, Bloomberg reported today, citing the increased price volatility resulting from the war in the Ukraine and Covid lockdowns in China.

April is the fifth month in a row that oil prices will end with gains, despite the slips caused by demand uncertainty as China continued to pursue its zero-Covid policy, locking up several large cities.

Despite these demand worries, the upside potential for prices remains considerable as the European Union reports progress on an oil embargo against Russia. Previously a staunch opponent of such a move, Germany has now mellowed, with economy minister Robert Habeck saying this week that Germany had already considerably reduced its Russian crude imports.

The latest from Habeck was an expression of hope that Germany would be able to find a replacement for Russian oil within days, with the official signaling this would put an end to its opposition to an embargo.

These updates from Germany became the latest to push oil prices up, reversing losses brought about by the demand worries. If an embargo is agreed upon, prices will soar even higher and extend their gains streak into next month.

OPEC+, meanwhile, is meeting next Thursday for its regular discussion of production. Expectations from analysts point to zero change in strategy, meaning the cartel will likely stick to its original arrangement of adding approximately 400,000 bpd to its combined output every month even though many member states have consistently failed to deliver.

Last month, OPEC alone added just 57,000 bpd in production, which was substantially lower than its quota of over half of the agreed 400,000 bpd monthly increase in OPEC+ output. The figure represented production declines in some OPEC members, such as Nigeria and Lybia, with most of the group’s increase in output coming from Saudi Arabia.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

World Bank Sees High Energy Prices For Years After Russia’s War In Ukraine
