Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 103.0 -2.17 -2.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 105.5 -2.10 -1.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.994 +0.519 +6.94%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.086 -0.119 -2.82%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.481 -0.029 -0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 103.7 +0.48 +0.46%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.481 -0.029 -0.83%

Graph up Marine 5 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 5 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 154 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 5 days 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.51 +0.37 +0.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 91.07 +0.48 +0.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 107.3 +0.48 +0.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 105.6 +0.48 +0.46%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 103.5 +0.48 +0.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 100.6 +0.48 +0.48%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 100.6 +0.48 +0.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 102.7 +0.48 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 106.3 +0.48 +0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 100.9 +0.48 +0.48%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 112.0 -0.50 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 98.64 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 95.00 -0.50 -0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 112.7 +0.33 +0.29%

Oil Price Outlook Remains Bullish As Europe Prepares Russian Embargo

By Irina Slav - May 03, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
  • Oil price outlook remains bullish as Europe prepares to impose an embargo on Russian crude.
  • New lockdowns in China exerted some downward pressure on WTI and Brent, but the upside potential remains substantial. 
  • Plummeting Russian production, some of which may never return to markets, could have a significant impact on oil prices for years to come.
Crude oil prices remained bullish Tuesday morning after the latest signal from the European Union that it is preparing to impose an oil embargo on Russia. China Covid lockdowns continued to exert downward pressure on benchmarks, temporarily reversing the price rise, but the upside potential remains substantial, especially after BP’s CEO Bernard Looney told Reuters he expected the deficit of Russian oil to double from 1 million bpd to 2 million bpd this month.

Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday that Germany was ready to support an immediate oil embargo as well as a more gradual phase-out of Russian oil imports.

"Germany is not against an oil ban on Russia. Of course, it is a heavy load to bear but we would be ready to do that," Habeck said, as quoted by Reuters.

The official also admitted the EU will suffer consequences from its sanction action.

“It’s inconceivable that sanctions won’t have consequences for our own economy and for prices in our countries,” Habeck said, as quoted by the Financial Times. “We as Europeans are prepared to bear [the economic strain] in order to help Ukraine. But there’s no way this won’t come at a cost to us.”

Meanwhile, Brent crude topped $108 per barrel on Monday, retreating slightly on Tuesday morning to $106.7 (8:50am EST), but remaining substantially higher than a week ago. West Texas Intermediate was trading at $104.3 per barrel at the time of writing, after topping $105 on Monday.

In further bullish news, Reuters reported that five analysts it polled expected the American Petroleum Institute to report another decline in crude oil inventories, with the median forecast for a 1.2-million-barrel draw.

 This would add to already substantial declines in crude oil and fuel inventories. In crude, inventories have shed a cumulative 421 million barrels since July last year.  Whole fuel inventories across the board are palpably below the five-year average for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the longer-term outlook for oil also remains bullish as Russia’s production is falling faster than expected and a lot of it may be lost irreversibly.

While this is happening, OPEC recorded almost no increase in production last month, with analysts expecting the cartel to report a modest 40,000-bpd monthly increase from March. This compares to some 250,000 bpd in monthly increases agreed by the OPEC+ members two years ago.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

