Exxon And Chevron Post Blockbuster Earnings As Oil Prices Soar

  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 3 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 19 hours "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 17 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 1 day Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 19 mins PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 5 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields

EU Regulators: Electricity Market Not To Blame For Energy Crisis

Russia's War Has Sparked A Coal Renaissance

China Becomes Driving Force In Hot Aluminium Market

Even $100 Oil Isn't Tempting Energy-Focused Private Equity Fund

Exxon And Chevron Post Blockbuster Earnings As Oil Prices Soar

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 29, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • ExxonMobil and Chevron both miss consensus estimates.
  • Exxon doubled earnings to $5.5 billion for Q1.
  • Exxon is now tripling its share repurchase program up to a total of $30 billion through 2023.
  • Chevron reported adjusted earnings of $6.5 billion for Q1
U.S. supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron reported on Friday strong earnings for the first quarter as oil and gas prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) doubled its earnings to $5.5 billion for Q1 compared to the same period of last year, despite a $3.4 billion after-tax charge related to its decision to exit the Russia Sakhalin-1 project.

Still, Exxon’s earnings per share, excluding identified items of $2.07, missed the consensus estimate in The Wall Street Journal of $2.23.

Earnings excluding identified items stood at $8.8 billion, an increase of more than $6 billion versus the first quarter of 2021, the supermajor said. Free cash flow jumped to $10.843 billion from $6.909 billion for the first quarter last year.

Production in the Permian came in at 560,000 barrels per day (bpd) at the end of the quarter, and the company remains on track to deliver a production increase of 25% this year versus full-year 2021, and to eliminate routine flaring by year-end, Exxon said.

After doubling earnings, Exxon is now tripling its share repurchase program up to a total of $30 billion through 2023.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX), for its part, reported adjusted earnings of $6.5 billion, or $3.36 per diluted share, for first quarter of 2022. That’s more than triple the adjusted earnings of $1.7 billion for the first quarter of 2021, and the highest quarterly earnings for Chevron since 2012.

Chevron’s adjusted per share earnings also missed the $3.41 analyst expectations in the Journal.

Yet, free cash flow surged to $6.1 billion, from $2.5 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

Chevron reported record production in the Permian, at 692,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter, and raised its 2022 guidance to 700,000 - 750,000 bpd, an increase of over 15 percent from 2021.

“Chevron is doing its part to grow domestic supply with U.S. oil and gas production up 10 percent over first quarter last year,” Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Rising Food And Fuel Prices Could Cripple Global Economic Growth
