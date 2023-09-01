Will We See $90 WTI Soon?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.08 +1.45 +1.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.10 +1.27 +1.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.87 +0.96 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.819 +0.051 +1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.598 +0.032 +1.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.44 +0.68 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 84.38 +2.40 +2.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.598 +0.032 +1.25%

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 640 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.44 +0.68 +0.77%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 93 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 67.03 +2.00 +3.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 85.78 +2.00 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 84.03 +2.00 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 80.48 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 80.53 +2.00 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 86.63 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 73.86 +2.00 +2.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 88.32 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.91 +2.00 +2.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.50 +2.25 +2.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

All Charts
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Risks Delays If Route Change Isn't Approved

Refiners Are Raking It In Amid Surge In Diesel Margins

Refiners Are Raking It In Amid Surge In Diesel Margins

Refiners are making money hand…

Water Woes Cloud Green Hydrogen's Future In The Middle East

Water Woes Cloud Green Hydrogen's Future In The Middle East

Despite the global enthusiasm for…

Natural Gas Prices Rise As Supply Risks Persist

Natural Gas Prices Rise As Supply Risks Persist

Both European and U.S. natural…

Will We See $90 WTI Soon?

By Editorial Dept - Sep 01, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
oil

U.S. Crude Trends Upward

U.S. benchmark October West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices marked a significant uptick, with U.S. crude oil seeing an increase of over $2 a barrel on Thursday. This jump is attributed to expectations that the OPEC+ consortium, dominated by Saudi Arabia, will maintain their production cuts till 2023's end. This would mark an extended period of OPEC-led reductions, further consolidating the market's bullish stance. Additionally, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) registered a 2.2% gain, marking its third consecutive month of positive momentum, a testament to the increasingly tight supply.

Depletion and Production Dynamics

Recent data from the U.S. government illuminated the crude landscape, revealing a rise in U.S. crude oil production by 1.6% in June, reaching 12.844 million bpd, its apex since the pre-pandemic days of February 2020. Despite this, U.S. crude stockpiles took a dive, diminishing by an unexpected 10.6 million barrels in the past week, a result of heightened exports and intensified refinery operations. Furthermore, the continuous drawdown in U.S. inventories, coupled with augmented production cuts by giants like Saudi Arabia and Russia, totaling around 75 million barrels in the past two months, points to an imminent market tightening.

Global Market Repercussions

U.S. crude inventories often serve as a bellwether for the global oil market, owing to their timely weekly reports, offering a near real-time…

