OPEC Oil Reserves in Decline

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.82 -0.55 -0.67%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.53 -0.85 -1.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.045 +0.004 +0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.462 -0.005 -0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.45 -0.74 -0.90%
Chart Mars US 266 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.462 -0.005 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 28 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 28 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 28 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 969 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 28 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 28 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.45 -0.74 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 422 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 64.28 +0.69 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.43 +0.69 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 78.68 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.98 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 78.98 +0.69 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.82 +0.63 +0.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.82 +0.63 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.00 -2.75 -3.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

New Local Market Keeps Chinese Imports of Iranian Crude High

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Bullish Catalysts

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Bullish Catalysts

Oil prices are under pressure…

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

In the case of a…

A Critical Election Looms for Venezuela

A Critical Election Looms for Venezuela

The outcome of the presidential…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Oil Reserves in Decline

By Editorial Dept - Jul 26, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT
OPEC

1. US Becomes Europe’s Leading Diesel Supplier

- US diesel exports to Europe are set to reach an all-time high this month, undeterred by loading delays caused by Hurricane Beryl earlier this month and blazing a trail to European customers despite weakening middle distillate cracks.

- Platts expects the volumes of the transatlantic middle distillate trade to soar above 500,000 b/d, benefitting from Saudi Arabian exports edging lower in June-July, with Valero and ExxonMobil taking the lead.

- The United Kingdom is by far the largest buyer of US diesel, accounting for roughly a third of all Europe-bound exports, followed closely by the Netherlands and Belgium, home to the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp trading and blending hub.

- Diesel cracks remain lukewarm in Europe after sliding from 28 per barrel in March to $16-17 per barrel currently, however the arbitrage remains wide open for US diesel as Gulf Coast refiners are firing on all cylinders.

2. OPEC Oil Reserves Decline as Exploration Lags Production

- Global recoverable oil reserves have declined over the past 12 months, with Rystad Energy seeing a decline of 52 billion barrels year-over-year to around 1,500 billion barrels on the back of insufficient discoveries and downward adjustments in existing discoveries.

- Saudi Arabia has seen the largest downward revision of any country, with proven and probable oil reserves coming in at 233 billion barrels, down 27 billion barrels…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

3 Solar Stocks To Watch as Earnings Season Starts

Next Post

A Critical Election Looms for Venezuela
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant
5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer

5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer
Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices

Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices
Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil
Solar Surplus: California's Renewable Energy Dilemma

Solar Surplus: California's Renewable Energy Dilemma

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com