Saudi Arabia's Oil Exports Plunge To March 2021 Lows

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.04 +1.41 +1.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.98 +1.15 +1.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.87 +0.96 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.826 +0.058 +2.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.585 +0.020 +0.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 84.38 +2.40 +2.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.585 +0.020 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 640 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 93 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 65.48 +2.00 +3.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 85.78 +2.00 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 84.03 +2.00 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 79.88 +2.00 +2.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 80.53 +2.00 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 85.63 +2.00 +2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.86 +0.47 +0.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 87.99 +1.13 +1.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.91 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Shell Sells Retail Energy Businesses In The UK And Germany

Maui Fires: A Lesson For Utility Companies?

Maui Fires: A Lesson For Utility Companies?

The Maui fires have caused…

UK Energy Bills To Stay Elevated Until 2030, Predicts Cornwall Insight

UK Energy Bills To Stay Elevated Until 2030, Predicts Cornwall Insight

Despite Ofgem's minor reduction in…

Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough

A little-known Canadian technology company…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia's Oil Exports Plunge To March 2021 Lows

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 01, 2023, 7:20 AM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports fell in August to the lowest level since March 2021, dropping to around 5.6 million barrels per day.
  • In July, before Saudi Arabia implemented its unilateral production cut, the Kingdom exported some 6.3 million barrels per day.
  • Saudi Arabia is currently pumping around 9 million bpd and will continue to do so until at least the end of September.
Join Our Community
Saudi Arabia

Saudi crude oil exports plummeted in August to the lowest in two and a half years as the Kingdom continued to slash production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to keep markets tight and push oil prices higher.

Shipments out of the world’s top crude exporter fell in August to the lowest levels since March 2021—to around 5.6 million bpd, with exports to China and the U.S. slumping to multiyear lows, preliminary data compiled by Bloomberg showed on Friday.     

The export volume estimated in August compares with crude oil exports of some 6.3 million bpd in July.

According to the shipments observed by Bloomberg, Saudi crude oil exports to China fell to the lowest since June 2020, those to Japan and South Korea fell to the lowest level since Bloomberg began monitoring them in 2017, and Saudi exports to the United States were the lowest in at least six years at just 81,000 bpd.

Since July, Saudi Arabia has been cutting an additional 1 million bpd off its oil production, on top of its share in the cuts by several major OPEC+ members including top Middle Eastern exporters.

The Saudi cut means that the Kingdom is now pumping around 9 million bpd and will continue to do so until at least the end of September.

The Saudi cuts have tightened the market and started to draw down inventories, analysts say, with many expecting the Saudis to announce next week another extension of the cuts into October.

“OPEC+ cuts, and in particular additional voluntary cuts from Saudi Arabia, mean that the market is drawing down inventories,” Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy at ING, said on Thursday.  

“We expect this trend will continue until the end of the year, which suggests that oil prices still have room to move higher from current levels.”

As of Friday morning ET, Brent prices were up at $87.70 and WTI Crude had risen to $84.50 as oil prices were on track for a weekly gain.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Prices On Course For A Weekly Gain Despite Economic Uncertainty
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold
Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech
Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough
Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia
Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Major Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com