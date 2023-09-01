Oil Prices Climb As Traders Refocus On Fundamentals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.96 +1.33 +1.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.98 +1.15 +1.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.87 +0.96 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.817 +0.049 +1.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 +0.031 +1.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.44 +0.68 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 84.38 +2.40 +2.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 +0.031 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 640 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.44 +0.68 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 93 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 67.03 +2.00 +3.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 85.78 +2.00 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 84.03 +2.00 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 80.48 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 80.53 +2.00 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 86.63 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 73.86 +2.00 +2.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 88.32 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.91 +2.00 +2.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.50 +2.25 +2.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Risks Delays If Route Change Isn't Approved

Why Refining Margins Are Soaring

Why Refining Margins Are Soaring

Record shale output by U.S.…

The Largest Threat To The Solar Industry

The Largest Threat To The Solar Industry

Arguably the largest single threat…

Natural Gas Prices Rise As Supply Risks Persist

Natural Gas Prices Rise As Supply Risks Persist

Both European and U.S. natural…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Climb As Traders Refocus On Fundamentals

By Michael Kern - Sep 01, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
oil

Bullish sentiment is building in oil markets as U.S. inventory levels continue to drop while OPEC+ production and export cuts are expected to be extended.

Oil Prices

Production

Oil

Crude Oil

Oil

Crude Oil

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, September 1st, 2023

Continuous US stock draws equivalent to a 1 million b/d decline over the past five weeks have led to an unusually tight oil market in the United States, adding upward pressure to oil prices despite economic woes. Widespread expectations of OPEC+ extending production and export cuts as well as recovering Chinese manufacturing activity have added to the bullish sentiment, with ICE Brent surpassing $87 per barrel. 

Chevron Workers Reject Company Offer, Start Striking Next Week. Workers at Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) Australian Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG plants have rejected the company’s pay and conditions offer, moving full steam ahead with planned work stoppages starting from September 7. 

Russia Flags OPEC+ Coordination on Track. Russia’s deputy prime minister Alexander Novak announced that OPEC+ members have agreed on the main parameters of production over the upcoming months but would only announce it next week, indicating Riyadh’s and Moscow’s cuts are to continue. 

International Banks Team Up in Glencore Battle. Glencore’s (LON:GLEN) stock performance has been anemic recently as a whopping 197 claimants took the trading giant to London courts over “numerous misleading statements” and repeated cases on unlawful conduct, with several African bribery cases.

Oil Majors Lament on US Wind Power Prices. European oil majors Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and BP (NYSE:BP) are seeking a 54% increase in the purchase agreement prices of three planned US wind farms, according to a NY regulatory filing, with the initial strike prices set at $108-118 per MWh.   

Argentina Ramps Up Shale Gas Offtake. The home of Argentina’s shale gas play Vaca Muerta, the province of Neuquen, posted record high gas injection levels this month, topping 100 Mcf per day, as a new gas pipeline connecting the fields to the capital Buenos Aires was inaugurated recently. 

Higher Interest Rates Prompt LNG Plants to Hike Fees. A string of US LNG developers, most notably NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) with its Rio Grande LNG project, adjusted term deals signed earlier and increased liquefaction fees to reflect rising interest rates and higher construction costs. 

Gabon Coups Leaves Regional Trade on Tenterhooks. At least 30 commercial vessels, of which at least 6 tankers, anchored in Gabon’s territorial waters after the military seized power in the African country from long-time president Ali Bongo, with Libreville halting port operations. 

Trans Mountain Pipeline Faces New Delays. Trans Mountain Corp, the operator of the eponymous pipeline, expressed its fears that its Q1 2024 commissioning might be delayed as the Canadian government is still yet to approve a route deviation on a 0.8-mile section, opposed by a First Nation. 

First Gulf Coast Wind Auction Triggers Weak Interest. The first-ever offshore wind auction in the US Gulf Coast ended with a single $5.6 million bid for 102,480 acres off Louisiana coming from German renewable developer RWE (ETR:RWE), the lowest winning bid for a federal wind lease.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Chevron Evacuates Its Gulf Coast Platforms. US oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) evacuated its staff from three oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico – Blind Faith, Petronius and the soon-to-be-decommissioned Genesis – ahead of Hurricane Idalia, shutting in some 125,000 b/d of production capacity.

Gazprom Hides Production Figures as Sales Drop. Russia’s leading gas producer Gazprom (MX:GAZP) stopped reporting export figures as it published financial results for the first half of 2023, posting $3.1 billion in net profit, a mere quarter of its $12 billion EBITDA for the same period. 

Japan Extends Oil Subsidies Until End-2023. Japan’s Trade and Industry Ministry (METI) extended oil product subsidies until the end of December 2023 as retail gasoline prices soared to the highest readings ever this week, reaching $200 per barrel, boosted by higher oil prices and a weaker yen. 

Lithium Prices Go into a Tailspin. Having already halved since January, Chinese lithium prices have dropped a further 10% in August as lithium hydroxide EXW China quotes fell to $33,500 per metric tonne, below those of lithium carbonate, amid poor demand for high-nickel cathodes.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Saudi Arabia's Oil Exports Plunge To March 2021 Lows

Next Post

What The Gabon Coup Means For Oil Markets
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold
Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech
Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough
Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia
Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Major Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com