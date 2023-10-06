The Middle East's Critical Role In Natural Gas Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.39 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.12 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.60 -0.51 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.283 +0.117 +3.70%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.192 +0.003 +0.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 80.61 -1.76 -2.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.192 +0.003 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.55 -4.44 -4.93%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.83 -4.55 -4.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.03 -3.41 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 675 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 88.56 -3.01 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.00 -3.20 -3.47%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 128 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 61.41 -1.96 -3.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 82.71 -1.91 -2.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 78.21 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 77.41 -2.26 -2.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 84.06 -2.56 -2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 75.31 -1.56 -2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 72.54 -1.91 -2.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.89 -1.91 -2.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Shell Anticipates Gas Trading Surge In Q4

U.S. Shale Is Reluctant To Drill Despite Rising Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Is Reluctant To Drill Despite Rising Oil Prices

Despite rising international oil prices,…

The Revival Of Venezuela's Oil Industry Is Emboldening Maduro

The Revival Of Venezuela's Oil Industry Is Emboldening Maduro

As Venezuela's oil industry slowly…

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

A huge build in gasoline…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Middle East's Critical Role In Natural Gas Production

By Editorial Dept - Oct 06, 2023, 8:15 AM CDT
Join Our Community
natural gas

1. Q3 Earnings Calls to Focus on Capex Direction and Cost Management

- The news of ExxonMobil being in advanced talks to purchase US shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources for some $60 billion has set the scene for a very interesting period of Q3 earnings calls in the second half of October.

- When it comes to drilling costs, widespread expectations for 2024 to see lower well costs have been moderated on the back of the recent oil price rally, ongoing labor shortages, and sticker-than-expected oil service costs.

- Drilling activity has subsided amidst flattish exploration budgets, with 110 rigs leaving US fields in Q2, followed by another 42 in Q3, with almost two-thirds of them being oil-directed.

- Drillers’ cost management leads to slower production growth amidst plateauing well productivity metrics and depleting DUC inventories, with US shale production expected to decline in October to 9.39 million b/d, down 40,000 b/d month-on-month.

2. Middle East Hold Keys to New Gas Production

- As global gas production is expected to grow 12.5% between 2023 and 2030 to meet rising demand, the Middle East will become an ever-important source of new output.

- Saudi Arabia wants to eliminate crude burn from its power generation altogether and rely on a 50/50 split between renewable energy and natural gas, prompting it to double down on new gas projects.

- Beyond Saudi Arabia’s quest to produce 125 bcm of natural…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Oil Traders Should Be Weary Of A Bear Trap

Next Post

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com