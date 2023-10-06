Oil Traders Should Be Weary Of A Bear Trap

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.14 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.96 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.60 -0.51 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.265 +0.099 +3.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.192 +0.003 +0.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.61 -1.76 -2.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.192 +0.003 +0.13%

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.55 -4.44 -4.93%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.83 -4.55 -4.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.03 -3.41 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 675 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 88.56 -3.01 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.00 -3.20 -3.47%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 128 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 61.41 -1.96 -3.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 82.71 -1.91 -2.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 78.21 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 77.41 -2.26 -2.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 84.06 -2.56 -2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 75.31 -1.56 -2.03%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 72.54 -1.91 -2.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.89 -1.91 -2.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Shell Anticipates Gas Trading Surge In Q4

Goldman Sachs: China’s Demand For Oil And Copper Is Booming

Goldman Sachs highlights China's booming…

Zirconium Nitride Outshines Platinum In Fuel Cell Performance

Researchers at Tohoku University have…

Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

Researchers from City University of…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Premium Content

Oil Traders Should Be Weary Of A Bear Trap

By Editorial Dept - Oct 06, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT
Bear

Market Tremors

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil and international benchmark Brent crude oil are on edge as a sudden decline in prices puts traders and investors on alert. Prices have taken a nosedive, falling around 2% on Thursday. This comes on the heels of a near 6% drop in the previous session, marking the most significant percentage loss in both Brent and WTI crude benchmarks since May. Brent futures settled at $84.07, a decline of 2.03%, while WTI came in at $82.31, down 2.3%.

Demand Worries

One of the leading culprits behind the steep fall is growing concern about fuel demand. With government data indicating a sharp decline in U.S. gasoline consumption and JP Morgan analysts noting that we're at a 22-year seasonal low in U.S. gasoline usage, investors are growing increasingly wary. Economic indicators aren't helping either; a slowdown in the U.S. services sector has cast a dark shadow over the future of oil prices.

OPEC+ Decisions

While demand concerns have taken the spotlight, the recent decisions by OPEC+ have added another layer of complexity. Despite market routs, the oil cartel and its allies, led by Russia, have decided to maintain their output cuts. Saudi Arabia will continue its voluntary 1 million barrels per day supply cut through the end of the year, while Russia is keeping its 300,000 bpd voluntary export curb in place. The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee solidified these decisions in a recent…

