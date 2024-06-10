The Future of Water Management in a Changing World

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.89 +2.36 +3.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.78 +2.16 +2.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.01 +2.02 +2.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.945 +0.027 +0.93%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.412 +0.030 +1.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%
Chart Mars US 220 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.412 +0.030 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Murban 4 days 80.29 +0.88 +1.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 78.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 924 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 78.33 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 377 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 62.33 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 77.68 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 75.93 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 72.03 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.78 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 78.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 69.13 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.76 +1.46 +2.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 70.16 +1.46 +2.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.27 +1.48 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 hours An interesting statistic about bitumens?

Breaking News:

Malaysia’s Subsidy Revamp Sees Diesel Prices Spike over 56%

Saudi Arabia Eyes Chipmakers for Diversification

Saudi Arabia Eyes Chipmakers for Diversification

This week saw the third edition of…

OPEC+ Paves the Way for 2025 Return of Crude

OPEC+ Paves the Way for 2025 Return of Crude

- The next OPEC+ joint…

European Battery Manufacturer Pauses Development As EV Demand Cools

European Battery Manufacturer Pauses Development As EV Demand Cools

Porsche Taycan values plunge, reflecting…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Future of Water Management in a Changing World

By Kurt Cobb - Jun 10, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Mexico City and Bogotá are facing severe water shortages due to droughts, aging infrastructure, poor water management, and climate change.
  • The breakdown of confidence in governing classes worldwide makes it difficult to convince residents of the severity of the crisis and the need for voluntary water reductions.
  • Authoritarian leaders may not be able to address climate change and resource depletion effectively due to the need to maintain power and avoid large-scale cutbacks in living standards.
Water Management

'Day Zero' never arrived in Cape Town, South Africa. Day Zero was the name given by Cape Town officials to the day in 2018 they would have to shut down water flows to most of the city taps because of inadequate water supplies—supplies that had run desperately short in the wake of an extreme three-year drought. Day Zero never came for two reasons: First, those officials cajoled Cape Town residents into cutting water consumption in half. Second, the rains finally resumed a few months later.

Now Mexico City and Bogotá are both facing their own possible Day Zero. Droughts, aging infrastructure, poor water management and climate change have resulted in dangerously low water supplies. But, as this piece in Grist points out, it may not be so easy to convince residents of the two cities that the problem is real and that they should trust the pronouncements of their city officials.

The city administration in Cape Town generally enjoys the trust of its citizens who rallied together with widespread voluntary efforts to reduce water consumption. Neither Mexico City nor Bogotá enjoy that same kind of credibility.

Residents of both cities may simply keep their fingers crossed and hope for rain. And, if they do and the rain doesn't come, then Day Zero will arrive.

And, this speaks to the breakdown of confidence in the governing classes practically everywhere. In the face of increasingly abrupt crises without easy answers or temporary fixes (which imply that things will return to normal), government and the businesses which live off them will face unprecedented challenges that require maximum flexibility and the courage to say and do things which the populace does not like. That does not sound like most governments that I know.

In this environment it should be less than strange that some electorates are choosing authoritarians to rule them—even if those voters don't know exactly why. "At least they'll get something done," they say. "At least things will change."

But, of course, change by itself is not always good. And authoritarian leaders to date have not taken up the need to address climate change and resource depletion. Nor do I judge this to be likely in the future as more and more crises join to form one huge polycrisis. Authoritarians stay in power by keeping the people they rule over from revolting, and those authoritarians cannot maintain power long if they continually enforce large cutbacks in the standard of living—which is not only unpopular across the general population, but also more specifically among the business interests upon which authoritarian power largely rests.

The sources in the Grist piece suggest that voluntary efforts at reducing water use in Mexico City and Bogotá will not succeed and that mandatory reductions are in the offing. That will likely only undermine trust in the leaders of both cities, especially if the reductions are done in a way that seems unfair.

Our forms of democratic governance around the world grew up in an age of expanding resources including water. Getting elected has always been achieved by promising "more" and "better." The age we are moving into will require different themes which can convince voters that "less is more." It will take some very clever politicians to succeed at that.

By Kurt Cobb via Resource Insights

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. and Europe Race to Reduce Dependence on China for Lithium Supplies

Next Post

Texas is Leading U.S. GDP Growth, Fueled by Oil and Energy
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves
Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy
Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts
The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com