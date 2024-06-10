U.S. and Europe Race to Reduce Dependence on China for Lithium Supplies

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.51 +1.98 +2.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.49 +1.87 +2.35%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.75 +1.76 +2.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.994 +0.076 +2.60%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.407 +0.024 +1.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 11 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 11 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%
Chart Mars US 220 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.407 +0.024 +1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Murban 3 days 80.29 +0.88 +1.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 78.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 923 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 78.33 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 376 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 62.33 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.68 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 75.93 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 72.03 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 71.78 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 78.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 69.13 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 11 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.76 +1.46 +2.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 70.16 +1.46 +2.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.27 +1.48 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

WTI Gains 2.5% On Driving Season Fuel Demand Optimism

The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

Tumbling private demand for electric…

Can Aramco Win Over Western Investors Yet?

Can Aramco Win Over Western Investors Yet?

WSJ: Aramco’s offering would be…

Centrica Shares Soar as Stability Returns to UK Energy Market

Centrica Shares Soar as Stability Returns to UK Energy Market

Centrica, the FTSE 100 energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. and Europe Race to Reduce Dependence on China for Lithium Supplies

By Metal Miner - Jun 10, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • China dominates the global lithium supply chain, accounting for 70% of production and refining.
  • Several countries, including the U.S. and India, are seeking to reduce their dependence on China for lithium supplies.
  • The world's shift towards sustainable energy and electric vehicles is increasing the demand for lithium.
Mining

Via Metal Miner

 

Dubbed “white gold,” lithium is immense valuable in the modern world. Though lithium prices dropped dramatically from the highs achieved in late 2022, China still dominates the lithium supply chain. This continues to spur on multiple countries looking to lay their hands on this valuable metal.

Lithium is a critical component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and solar/wind power sources. Meanwhile, the high energy density and long lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, also make them a common component in consumer electronics like smartphones and laptops.

China not only dominates the global lithium refining industry but also controls much of the lithium supply chain. Ironically, China itself possesses less than 7% of the world’s lithium reserves. It is also the largest importer and refiner of the metal, gobbling up 70% of total lithium compounds. Meanwhile, the country accounts for 70% of global lithium production, mainly for its domestic lithium battery manufacturers.

Lithium Prices Fell in 2023, But Sourcing Remains Contentious

While the U.S. and some European nations want to wean themselves away from this Chinese dominance, China itself continues to scour the world for lithium sources. In fact, several days ago, Bloomberg reported that well-known Chinese battery component maker CNGR was exploring options to buy a stake in Argentina brine deposits in an effort to build yet another link in its supply chain. 

As per the report, CNGR executives personally looked at three deposits in Argentina last week, including the Jama project in Jujuy province and the Rincon project in Salta province. It also stated that CNGR aims to develop a lithium supply chain upstream for customers in Western nations.

Recently, the firm established a 90% stake in Lithium Energy Ltd.’s Solaroz Lithium brine project in Argentina. Meanwhile, the company and African private investment fund Al Mada signed a deal for an industrial center in Morocco last September. Just a few weeks ago, POSCO Holdings and China’s CNGR announced the establishment of nickel and precursor production facilities in Pohang, South Korea, marking a significant advancement in the global battery materials supply chain.

India Also Making Moves to Secure Lithium Supply

Meanwhile, China’s neighbor India has been working to secure its own supply of lithium. According to a media reports, battery materials producer Altmin is currently in discussions with the Australian government to gain access to that country’s lithium supplies. As India’s sole cathode active materials producer, Altmin gets its lithium carbonate from Brazil and Bolivia. Due to the absence of lithium processing facilities in India, the government continues to offer incentives to encourage private companies to establish these facilities locally.

About a year ago, Altmin teamed up with Bolivia’s state-owned Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos to set up a plant in Bolivia for producing lithium iron phosphate materials. Altmin ultimately plans to source lithium carbonate from YLB’s Bolivia plant for India operations. Additionally, the company is reportedly contemplating putting up lithium refineries in Brazil and Australia.

The Lithium Market Hinges on China and Africa 

As the world shifts toward sustainable energy, the availability of lithium will likely play a crucial role in the success and efficiency of future renewable energy projects. China has the largest number of EVs in the world and is also the leading lithium refiner. Over the years, China has established a monopoly over the supply chains of several minerals, including cobalt, lithium and many rare earth metals.

Lithium-rich countries in Africa have long piqued China’s interest. Just about 5% of global natural lithium ore reserves are in Africa, and a ginger group of nations like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana and Mali, to name a few, sit on rather large lithium deposits. Amid a global demand for battery components, this is an ideal opportunity to generate significant revenue.

The Path to Africa’s Lithium Industry Boom

That said, setting up a full-fledged lithium processing plant in any African country would require a consistent supply of electricity and raw lithium. Other major challenges include the lack of transportation infrastructure and the erratic politics common to the area. Nonetheless, this analytical report indicates that the Chinese continue to acquire African mines for rare earths and other such minerals, sending the raw materials back to China for refining. Meanwhile, Africa requires this Chinese boost in order to progress its own lithium industry, at least for the short term.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This situation presents a paradox. For Africa to fully benefit from its lithium supply, it must enhance its capabilities and effectively manage its relationship with China. To that point, an ongoing dispute in Namibia could set a precedent for other lithium-producing African countries to secure better terms with China. Ultimately, the success of the global energy transition may depend on how effectively Africa negotiates its lithium exploration with China and other developed nations. 

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Africa To Get Only 2% Of Global Clean Energy Investment
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves
Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy
Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds
The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com