Texas is Leading U.S. GDP Growth, Fueled by Oil and Energy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.85 +2.32 +3.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.77 +2.15 +2.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.01 +2.02 +2.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.944 +0.026 +0.89%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.413 +0.030 +1.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%
Chart Mars US 220 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.413 +0.030 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Murban 4 days 80.29 +0.88 +1.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 78.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 924 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 78.33 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 377 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 62.33 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 77.68 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 75.93 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 72.03 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.78 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 78.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 69.13 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.76 +1.46 +2.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 70.16 +1.46 +2.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.27 +1.48 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 hours An interesting statistic about bitumens?

Breaking News:

Malaysia’s Subsidy Revamp Sees Diesel Prices Spike over 56%

A Cleantech Boom Is Underway

A Cleantech Boom Is Underway

Cleantech investments have surged recently…

Nigeria Looks to Lithium as Its Oil Industry Struggles

Nigeria Looks to Lithium as Its Oil Industry Struggles

Nigeria aims to develop its…

Heat-Resistant Aluminum Alloys: A Breakthrough in Aerospace Engineering

Heat-Resistant Aluminum Alloys: A Breakthrough in Aerospace Engineering

Chinese scientists create heat-resistant aluminum…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Texas is Leading U.S. GDP Growth, Fueled by Oil and Energy

By ZeroHedge - Jun 10, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The Southwest region led real GDP growth in 2023, driven by rapid population growth, oil production, and electric vehicle investments.
  • The Southeast region also surpassed the national average, with Georgia and Tennessee emerging as automotive hubs.
  • The Mideast and New England regions fell below the national average, while the Great Lakes region experienced the lowest growth, attributed to labor force shrinkage and manufacturing contraction.
Texas

Distinct variations in regional economic growth were evident throughout America in 2023, driven by differences in industry composition and population dynamics.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows real GDP growth across U.S. regions in 2023, based on data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Which Regions Grew the Fastest in 2023?

Below, we show the U.S. regions with the highest real GDP growth last year:

Outpacing all other regions is the Southwest, fueled by rapid population growth and booming oil production across the state of Texas, one of the fastest growing state economies in 2023.

In addition, electric vehicle factories and battery plants are increasingly emerging across the Sun Belt. This includes a 10 million square foot Tesla facility in Texas and a $320 million battery manufacturing plant and assembly facility in Oklahoma. The combination of lower land, labor, and electricity costs are driving corporate investment in the region.

With the second-highest real GDP growth rate, the Southeast also surpasses the national average.

Just as Texas is attracting industrial production across clean energy technologies, Georgia and Tennessee are emerging as automotive hubs. In fact, Georgia leads the country in electric vehicle assembly and battery plant investment, at a staggering $14.5 billion.

By contrast, growth in the Mideast and New England regions fell below the national average, weighed down by states like Massachusetts and New York as construction, manufacturing, and finance and insurance sectors witnessed slower activity.

Lastly, the Great Lakes region, covering Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana, experienced the lowest growth nationally, at just 1.2% in 2023. This sluggish performance was attributed to a shrinking labor force in Illinois and a contracting manufacturing sector in Ohio amid high interest rates. Moreover, three states in the region saw among the weakest real GDP growth in 2023.

By Zerohedge.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Future of Water Management in a Changing World
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves
Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy
Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts
The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com