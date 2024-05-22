Oil Prices Remain Rangebound as Demand Concerns Mount

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.85 -0.81 -1.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.08 -0.80 -0.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.28 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.017 +0.64%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.480 -0.030 -1.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.16 -0.93 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.16 -0.93 -1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.58 -0.93 -1.10%
Chart Mars US 201 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.480 -0.030 -1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.98 -0.96 -1.13%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.44 -1.02 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.22 -0.64 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 904 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.79 -0.67 -0.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.04 -0.92 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.58 -0.93 -1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 357 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 65.46 -0.64 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.81 -0.64 -0.79%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.06 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.16 -0.64 -0.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 71.86 -0.64 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.86 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 74.91 -0.64 -0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 81.86 -0.64 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.26 -0.64 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.16 -0.93 -1.11%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.74 -0.54 -0.71%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 69.49 -0.54 -0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 85.39 -1.13 -1.31%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.49 -0.54 -0.71%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 75.74 -0.54 -0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.74 -0.54 -0.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.75 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.50 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.43 -0.26 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 41 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 5 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 8 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 3 days A question...
  • 14 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Europe Needs to Double Energy Grid Investments to Keep Net-Zero in Sight

Caspian Power Trio Aims to Electrify the European Union

Caspian Power Trio Aims to Electrify the European Union

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan plan…

Anglo American Investors Open to a Takeover if the BHP Deal Is Simplified

Anglo American Investors Open to a Takeover if the BHP Deal Is Simplified

Major investors in Anglo American…

The IEA Has Cut Its Oil Demand Growth Forecast for 2024

The IEA Has Cut Its Oil Demand Growth Forecast for 2024

The IEA has cut its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound as Demand Concerns Mount

By Irina Slav - May 22, 2024, 8:42 AM CDT
  • High interest rates and inflation are dampening consumer spending and demand for oil around the world.
  • Ample supply and weak demand are keeping oil prices stuck in a range, with WTI below $78 and Brent trading around the $82 mark.
  • The possibility of a second-half price increase depends on a recovery in consumer confidence.
oil prices

Weakening demand is keeping crude oil prices stuck in a range that they can’t break above. Ample supply is helping. In even worse news for oil bulls, the chances of this state of affairs changing anytime soon are slim.

The perception that demand is weakening comes from traders and analysts who spoke to Reuters this week, saying refiners in some big markets were buying less crude. As for the reason for this lower buying, it was twofold and nothing new. Inflation and interest rates—this is what is driving oil prices lower or keeping them stuck around $80 at best.

“Rising refinery capacity has not been met by an expected rise in demand,” Saxo Bank’s Ole Hansen told Reuters. “Consumers are feeling the pressure from high interest rates and inflation, as well as trade wars and a challenging geopolitical environment.”

Interest rates have become the go-to explanation of most analysts whenever oil prices slip. Ironically, interest rate hikes were central banks’ way of trying to tame inflation that boomed during and after the pandemic lockdowns, but it seems the attempt has not been especially successful—even though inflation rates are going down. They are simply not going down fast enough, so the Fed and the European Central Bank, notably, are in no rush to cut rates—meaning they are effectively keeping inflation higher, dampening consumer spending.

Bullish drivers for oil prices, meanwhile, seem to be all but absent after the death of Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi failed to prompt a rally. Indeed, some analysts seem to believe that geopolitics is the only tailwind for crude oil, and right now, this tailwind is not blowing.

“I just don’t think there’s a lot of conviction right now in the market,” RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft told CNBC this week. “We’ve basically lost all the geopolitical risk premium that have been driving prices higher.”

At the same time, fundamentals appear to be solid, especially in the supply department, helping keep a lid on prices. This is not because of any major production growth anywhere. This is all because of weaker demand from refiners, notably in the United States, where refining rates, Reuters reported, have been lower than the seasonal average even after the end of maintenance season.

Yet demand for crude oil remains on a growth path, Rystad Energy said in a new report this week. The consultancy said that this forecast was motivated by the fact that “low-carbon alternatives are not yet sufficiently developed or economically competitive to offset the growing demand for transportation and industrial services.”

Speaking of growing demand, driving season begins in the northern hemisphere, which normally leads to increased demand. How much of an increase this year will see, what with all the headwinds battering consumer spending in most of that hemisphere, remains unclear for now, but RBC Capital Markets sounded a cautiously bullish note, saying, “We’re not having the anxiety that we sometimes get going into summer. But that said, we still have summer driving season ahead of us.”

We might also see a rate cut this summer—in the eurozone. The ECB signaled in April that it may start cutting interest rates in June after the eurozone economy posted positive though minor growth and inflation stabilized at 2.4%. The rate cut is being considered as a way of avoiding too substantial a slowdown in economic growth while trying to tame inflation.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, however, has no intention of cutting rates next month, it seems. The latest signal from Chairman Jerome Powell was discouraging for those expecting a cut. Consumer prices ticked 3.4% in April, which is quite far from the Fed’s 2% target.

At the latest Fed meeting on monetary policy, Powell said that “Inflation is still too high. Further progress in bringing it down is not assured and the path forward is uncertain.” This statement alone is enough to put a lid on oil prices for a while seeing as the United States is the world’s largest consumer of the commodity.

What all this means is that OPEC+ will almost certainly extend its production cuts into the second half of the year and perhaps even into next year. The fundamental balance in oil remains precarious and any move to bring back any production may have a disproportionately harsh effect on prices.

This suggests that oil prices may remain weaker for longer than previously considered likely, especially in the absence of a new geopolitical trigger and the loss of power in existing triggers. The one factor left that could push prices higher remains demand—and its relation to supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were warnings earlier this year from analysts that the oil market was going to swing into a deficit in the second half of the year due to healthy demand growth and not-so-healthy supply growth. Whether this deficit will materialize is yet to be seen.

At the time of writing, WTI was trading at $77.70 while Brent had fallen to 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bitcoin Just Got a Lot More Interesting for Investors

Next Post

Time Running Out for BHP's Anglo American Bid
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Groundhog Day for OPEC+

Groundhog Day for OPEC+
Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming
Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning
Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand

Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand
The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com