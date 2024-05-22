U.S. Set to Secure Critical Domestic Rare Earths Supply Chain by 2027

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.31 -0.35 -0.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.54 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.70 -0.50 -0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 -0.028 -1.05%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.485 -0.025 -0.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.09 -0.27 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.09 -0.27 -0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.51 +1.21 +1.45%
Chart Mars US 201 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.485 -0.025 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.98 -0.96 -1.13%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.44 -1.02 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.22 -0.64 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 904 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.79 -0.67 -0.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.04 -0.92 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.51 +1.21 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 357 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 65.46 -0.64 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 80.81 -0.64 -0.79%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 79.06 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 75.16 -0.64 -0.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 71.86 -0.64 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 71.86 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 74.91 -0.64 -0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.86 -0.64 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 72.26 -0.64 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.09 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.28 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.03 -0.26 -0.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.52 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.03 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.28 -0.26 -0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.28 -0.26 -0.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.86 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 5 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 8 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 3 days A question...
  • 14 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

U.S. Set to Secure Critical Domestic Rare Earths Supply Chain by 2027

Will the Death of President Raisi Alter Iran’s Policies?

Will the Death of President Raisi Alter Iran’s Policies?

While the death of President…

Body Heat: A New Source of Energy for Buildings?

Body Heat: A New Source of Energy for Buildings?

Governments and businesses are exploring…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Set to Secure Critical Domestic Rare Earths Supply Chain by 2027

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 22, 2024, 4:02 AM CDT

The United States is on track to meet its goal to have by 2027 a domestic supply chain of rare earth elements for its defense needs, according to a senior official at the Department of Defense.

The U.S. looks to cut its reliance on Chinese rare earth materials and has classified close allies Australia, Canada, and the UK as a ‘domestic’ source of critical mineral supply.  

“We are on track to meet our goal of a sustainable mine to magnet supply chain capable of supporting U.S. defence requirements by 2027,” Laura Taylor-Kale, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, said at a mining industry conference in Australia on Wednesday, as carried by Reuters.

The U.S. has already backed several Australian miners to set up projects to mine rare earth minerals and establish supply chains.    

Earlier this year, Australian Strategic Materials received a non-binding and conditional Letter of Interest (LoI) from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM) to provide a debt funding package of up to US$600 million for the construction and execution phase of the rare earths and critical minerals Dubbo Project in New South Wales.

EXIM is also supporting Australia-listed Meteoric Resources for its Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil.

Separately, the U.S. DoD is backing with funding the construction of a rare earths processing facility in Texas of Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths.

In March, DoD said that it “has in recent months advanced its goal of developing domestic supply chains to ensure continued access to the rare earth materials needed to manufacture the permanent magnets used in important U.S. military weapons systems.”

Rare earth permanent magnets are essential components in a range of defense capabilities, including the F-35 Lightning II aircraft, Virginia and Columbia class submarines, and unmanned aerial vehicles. They are also a critical part of commercial applications in the United States.  

China is expected to hold 77% of rare earths elements refining in 2030, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report this month, classifying the geopolitical risk in the supply of REE as ‘high’ due to the concentration of refining in one single country, China.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Guyana Has Become a Major Driver of Global Oil Supply Growth

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com