Millennials Drive EV Adoption in the U.S.

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.70 -0.36 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.68 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.85 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.752 +0.126 +4.80%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.540 -0.034 -1.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%
Chart Mars US 199 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.540 -0.034 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 84.31 +0.95 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.92 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.61 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 903 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.56 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.84 +0.60 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 356 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 66.38 +0.84 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.73 +0.84 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.98 +0.84 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.08 +0.84 +1.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 72.78 +0.84 +1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.78 +0.84 +1.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.83 +0.84 +1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.78 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.18 +0.84 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.29 +0.83 +1.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.75 +0.69 +0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 76.29 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.50 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.86 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 6 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 1 day A question...
  • 12 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Iraq, China Sign Deal for New Gas Field Development

Construction Industry Braces for Impact as Copper Prices Rise

Construction Industry Braces for Impact as Copper Prices Rise

The recent surge in copper…

Forget ESG, Corporations Have a New Favorite Buzzword To Boost Share Prices

Forget ESG, Corporations Have a New Favorite Buzzword To Boost Share Prices

Companies are exaggerating their use…

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil prices have been rangebound…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Millennials Drive EV Adoption in the U.S.

By ZeroHedge - May 20, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The adoption of EVs in the U.S. is a generation question.
  • Millennials and Generation Z are buying most EVs in the U.S.
  • EV sales only make up a fraction of total car sales in the U.S.
Millennials Drive EV Adoption in the U.S.

The decision to switch from a fossil-fuel-powered car to a more emission-friendly model can be governed by a variety of factors, ranging from monetary to ideological. As Statista's Florian Zandt reports, a recent survey from Statista's Consumer Insights suggests that the adoption of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) can also be seen as a generational question, at least in the United States.

Infographic: Who Owns Electric Cars? | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

For example, 22 percent of U.S. respondents born between 1980 and 1994 have an electric vehicle as a primary car in their household, while 10 percent own a BEV.

Gen Z shows a similar enthusiasm for e-mobility, with a total of 14 percent reporting either a PHEV or BEV in their household.

Survey participants belonging to the baby boomer generation born, in the case of this specific survey, between 1960 and 1964 had a significantly lower interest in switching to electric models, with only three percent owning a PHEV and one percent having a BEV as the primary household car.

Despite underlying sustainability issues like the sourcing of rare earth materials and cobalt, lithium and nickel, which are also used in the production of many other industrial or consumer electronics, fleet electrification is seen as an important step to decarbonize the emission-intensive transport and logistics sector. With large car companies introducing a wider range of PHEV and BEV models to their portfolio and leading U.S. BEV producer Tesla ramping up sales numbers over the past couple of years, progress towards this goal has increased significantly between 2020 and 2023 in the United States.

However, EV sales only make up a fraction of total car sales. For example, data from WardsAuto released by the Argonne National Laboratory shows 1.4 million cars with plug-in hybrid or fully electric drive sold in the U.S. in 2023, the majority of which are BEVs. Overall sales of light trucks and passenger cars amounted to between 13.5 and 15.5 million in the same year, depending on the source.

By Zerohedge.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Uzbekistan’s Big Gold Bet Looks Set to Pay Off

Next Post

BYD Set to Supply London's Electric Double-Decker Buses
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory
Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point
Groundhog Day for OPEC+

Groundhog Day for OPEC+
Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming
Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com