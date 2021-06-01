Oil Prices Hit 2-Year High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.83 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 70.25 +0.93 +1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.087 -0.017 -0.55%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 2.077 +0.005 +0.26%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.175 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.53 +1.21 +1.80%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 67.62 +1.60 +2.42%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.175 +0.005 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.12 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 2 days 68.96 +0.60 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 64.48 +0.51 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 69.01 -0.45 -0.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 67.93 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 5 days 69.04 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.53 +1.21 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 51.71 -0.46 -0.88%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 mins 51.92 +0.32 +0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 65.32 -0.53 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 66.72 -0.53 -0.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 mins 61.92 -0.43 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 mins 59.12 -1.58 -2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 59.12 -1.58 -2.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 61.42 -1.28 -2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 65.12 -0.73 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 59.82 -1.03 -1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 58.00 +1.50 +2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 68.74 +0.80 +1.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 61.67 +1.40 +2.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.62 +1.40 +2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.62 +1.40 +2.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -0.50 -0.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.41 -0.53 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 9 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 1 day .
  • 4 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?

Breaking News:

Exxon, Equinor Invest $8 Billion In Developing Oilfield Off Brazil

Lawmakers Are Firing Back At Fossil Fuel Divestors

Lawmakers Are Firing Back At Fossil Fuel Divestors

United States lawmakers are speaking…

Mumbai Gasoline Prices Now 2x More Expensive Than New York City

Mumbai Gasoline Prices Now 2x More Expensive Than New York City

Citizens of Mumbai now pay…

Asian Refinery Margins Crash To Nearly $0

Asian Refinery Margins Crash To Nearly $0

Asian refiners are struggling with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Hit 2-Year High

By Josh Owens - Jun 01, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices hit their highest level in more than two years as OPEC+ agreed to maintain its production cut plans while demand projections continue to improve.

Oil

Rig

Rig

Gasoline

-    The average retail price for gasoline in the U.S. jumped above $3 per gallon last week, the highest price since 2014.

-    Memorial Day travel is expected to be 50% higher than the same weekend in 2020.

-    California saw the highest prices at over $4 per gallon, while Texas saw the lowest at $2.72.  

Market Movers

-    Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) will acquire Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL) in an $8.3 billion all-stock deal, creating one of the largest pipeline companies in Canada. 

-    Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) agrees to acquire the Stagecoach Gas Services natural gas pipeline and storage joint venture from Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) for $1.225B.

-    BP (NYSE: BP) and Eni (NYSE:E) are in early-stage talks for the Italian energy firm to take over BP's assets in Algeria, Reuters reports.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 

Oil prices rose by 1 percent early on Monday, driven by expectations that recovering demand with summer travel and reopening economies will easily accommodate the gradual increase in OPEC+ production.

But oil prices rose even more sharply on Tuesday, with Brent topping $71 per barrel, the highest level in more than two and a half years. “The demand growth is pretty OK, the OPEC+ discipline is very good, inventories are going down,” Fereidun Fesharaki, chairman of consultants FGE, said in a Bloomberg television interview. “If there is no Iranian shadow on the market, prices could hit $75-$80 by the middle of the third quarter.”

OPEC+ reaffirms trajectory. OPEC+ officials met for a virtual meeting on Tuesday and reaffirmed its current plans to gradually increase production in July. The Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of the OPEC+ group maintained at a meeting on Monday its outlook for global oil demand growth at around 6 million barrels per day (bpd) this year.

Bullish sentiment gathers again. Even with Brent at the $70 marker, some analysts see more room to run. “We see demand outstripping supply in the order of 650,000 barrels per day and 950,000 bpd in Q3 and Q4 respectively,” ANZ analysts said.

Related: Could Trains Ever Be Powered By Hydrogen?

Supply shortage? “The market is now facing the exact opposite dilemma of April 2020,” said Louise Dickson, an analyst at consultancy Rystad Energy. “Producers now have just as delicate of a task to bring back enough supply to match the swiftly rising oil demand. If markets over-tighten, a flare-up in prices could jeopardize the global economic recovery.”

Iran aims to ramp up supply. The U.S. and Iran are nearing a deal to restore the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement, and Tehran is already eyeing an increase in oil production. “The next Iranian government should make it a top priority to raise oil production to 6.5 million barrels a day,” Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters. The higher output will “improve the country’s security and political might.” Separately, an Iranian official said they hoped for a deal by August, dampening prospects that a deal would be reached this week.

OPEC+ enjoys new era with oil majors constrained. Western oil companies are under escalating pressure to constrain their production as the energy transition gathers pace. But with supply kept in check, OPEC+ could see new tailwinds with space to bring production back online even as oil prices remain at relatively high levels. “We see a shift from stigmatization toward criminalization of investing in higher oil production,” said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official.

Equinor and Exxon go forward with $8 billion Brazil project. Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) said on Tuesday that they would proceed with an $8 billion oil field in Brazil, which is slated to come online in 2024 and have a production capacity of 220,000 bpd.

Shale merger wave on the way. The U.S. shale sector could be in for another consolidation wave. This time, unlike last time, drillers seem to be willing to stick with the new agenda of capital discipline.

Intel Warns: Chip Shortage Threatens EV Boom. The current global chip shortage could take until 2023 to be overcome, semiconductor maker Intel said on Monday in another warning that the microchip supply crunch could delay the electric vehicle (EV) revolution.

Gas bans in homes rattle industry. A growing trend of banning new natural gas hookups in homes and businesses is ratting the gas industry. Some utilities are fighting aggressively to head off bans, others are taking a second look at growth scenarios. “We welcome the opportunity to avoid investments in new gas assets that might later prove to be underutilized as decarbonization efforts progress here in California,” a spokesperson with PG&E told the WSJ. Related: Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Asia refinery margins crash to $0. Asian refiners are struggling with a major slump in profit margins because of the resurgence in Covid-19 infections in the region, Bloomberg has reported, citing the latest trends in complex refining margins in Singapore.

Business school grads shun fossil fuels. New business school graduates choosing a career in the oil and gas industry have declined by 16% since 2019, and by 40% since 2006.

Yamal LNG’s fourth train reaches capacity. Yamal LNG’s fourth train reached full production capacity. Sales will go on the spot market.

BP invests $220 million in U.S. solar. BP (NYSE: BP) announced a $220 million investment in renewables in the U.S. with the purchase of 9 GW of solar projects from developer 7X Energy. The purchase is the oil major’s first big solar investment since 2017.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Mumbai Gasoline Prices Now 2x More Expensive Than New York City

Next Post

Lawmakers Are Firing Back At Fossil Fuel Divestors
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown
Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?
The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com