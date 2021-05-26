Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.11 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.77 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours SellBuy 2.984 +0.071 +2.44%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.048 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.149 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.67 +0.34 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.41 +0.48 +0.72%
Chart Mars US 13 mins 65.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.149 -0.001 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 67.23 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 68.35 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 63.55 +0.26 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 68.79 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 67.25 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 67.67 +0.34 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.67 +0.34 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 68.48 +0.49 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.41 +0.48 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 51.69 +0.16 +0.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.57 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 65.07 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 66.47 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 61.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 59.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 59.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 61.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 65.07 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.07 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 62.75 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 64.12 -1.33 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 60.16 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 64.11 +0.14 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 64.11 +0.14 +0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 62.75 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.16 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 8 hours Fun facts about oil?
  • 2 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 days The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 4 days .
  • 5 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 6 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Oil Demand Set To Surge As Travel Picks Up

Oil Demand Set To Surge As Travel Picks Up

As more people get vaccinated…

A Rare Moment Of Stability For Oil Prices

A Rare Moment Of Stability For Oil Prices

Oil prices have generally been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

By Julianne Geiger - May 26, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT

Activist investor fund Engine No. 1 was victorious today in Exxon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Engine No. 1, small though it may be, was successful in obtaining at least two board seats at the oil giant after a devastating battle over Exxon’s board of directors. The vote on a third Engine No. 1-supported candidate is for now undecided, as it is too close to call. Engine No. 1 proved unsuccessful in its fourth candidate.

Engine No. 1 holds just a $54 million stake in Exxon.

Exxon, for its part, managed to get eight of its nominees on the board. There are twelve spots.

The win is being viewed as a shocking and powerful statement by shareholders as to their displeasure with the oil giant for not doing enough to mitigate the effects of its business on the climate. And For Exxon, it could mean big changes are coming.

Engine No. 1 nominated and threw its support behind four candidates, and managed to get other large pension funds in its corner in supporting those candidates. Funds supporting Engine No. 1’s candidates include New York State Common Retirement Fund, California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), and California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CSTRS).

“We called for change at ExxonMobil, and a record number of shareholders, including many of the largest investors in the world, voted to hold the company accountable,” CalSTRS said in a statement on its website following the vote.

The candidates that Engine No. 1 had put forward were directors that had experience in energy industry transformation, who would factor climate change risks in a long-term business plan
instead of “just talking points”.

For Exxon, those “talking points” include $3 billion in carbon capture research and emissions-cutting technology as well as electing an ESG investor to its board in March.  Today’s vote suggests that this was not enough for shareholders.

Before Wednesday’s vote, some analysts were suggesting that Exxon CEO Darren Woods may be unable to hold onto his position as CEO should any of Engine No. 1’s candidates prove to be successful in solidifying a seat on the oil giant’s board.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway's Oil Industry Boosts Investment Despite IEA Report

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973
Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com