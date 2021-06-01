Mumbai Gasoline Prices Now 2x More Expensive Than New York City

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.84 +0.12 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 70.25 +0.93 +1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.085 -0.019 -0.61%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.075 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 23 mins 2.175 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.53 +1.21 +1.80%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 67.62 +1.60 +2.42%
Chart Gasoline 23 mins 2.175 +0.005 +0.21%

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.12 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 2 days 68.96 +0.60 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 64.48 +0.51 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 69.01 -0.45 -0.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 67.93 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 5 days 69.04 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.53 +1.21 +1.80%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 52.73 +1.02 +1.97%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 mins 51.92 +0.32 +0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 65.32 -0.53 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 66.72 -0.53 -0.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 mins 61.92 -0.43 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 mins 59.12 -1.58 -2.60%
Chart Peace Sour 15 mins 59.12 -1.58 -2.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 mins 61.42 -1.28 -2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 65.12 -0.73 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 15 mins 59.82 -1.03 -1.69%

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 58.00 +1.50 +2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 68.74 +0.80 +1.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 61.67 +1.40 +2.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.62 +1.40 +2.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.62 +1.40 +2.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -0.50 -0.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.41 -0.53 -0.73%

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 14 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 1 day .
  • 4 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?

Breaking News:

Exxon, Equinor Invest $8 Billion In Developing Oilfield Off Brazil

UK Ramps Up North Sea Oil Production

UK Ramps Up North Sea Oil Production

While a number of other…

3 Chinese Energy Stocks To Buy And 3 To Avoid

3 Chinese Energy Stocks To Buy And 3 To Avoid

After the recent selloff, some…

Moody’s: Credit Risk Is Growing For Big Oil

Moody’s: Credit Risk Is Growing For Big Oil

Moody’s has issued a major…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Premium Content

Mumbai Gasoline Prices Now 2x More Expensive Than New York City

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 01, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Citizens of Mumbai now pay twice as much for gasoline as a citizen of New York City, Bloomberg has reported, with prices at the pump up 11 percent since the start of the year in India’s most populous city.

The price rise, however, has not got much to do with the latest trends in international oil prices, according to the report. It rather has to do with a series of increases in the sales tax, which, Bloomberg says, the government applied in an attempt to prop up public finances.

Since 2013, the sales tax on gasoline and diesel has risen almost six times and currently makes up about 60 percent of the end-price of the fuels. Gasoline and diesel account for more than 50 percent of India’s total oil consumption.

Prices at the pump are rising even though state refiners expected demand for gasoline to take a major hit from the surge in Covid-19 infections.

Argus reported last month Indian refiners expected demand for gasoline to shrink as much as 40 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels because of the lockdowns that the government imposed to stem the spread of the infection.

As a result of these forecasts, state-owned refiners plan to reduce their run rates to at least 80 percent this month, Argus also reported. This will, in turn, affect crude oil imports, which account for some 80 percent of the oil India consumes.

According to the report, the reduction in capacity utilization at state-owned refineries could lead to production cuts of some 290,000 bpd for gasoline and 700,000 bpd for diesel, from pre-pandemic consumption levels of 715,000 bpd for gasoline and 1.75 million bpd for diesel for June and July.

The pandemic led to a decline in India’s crude oil imports to 3.97 million bpd in the 12 months to March 2021. That was down by 11.8 percent from a year earlier, before Covid-19 spread globally.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

