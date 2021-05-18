Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.17 -0.32 -0.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.41 -0.30 -0.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.007 -0.005 -0.17%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins SellBuy 2.050 -0.007 -0.32%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.152 -0.009 -0.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%
Chart Mars US 40 mins 66.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.152 -0.009 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 68.42 +1.39 +2.07%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 68.71 +1.24 +1.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 63.82 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 68.44 -0.60 -0.87%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 67.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 68.83 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 51.37 -1.54 -2.91%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 30 mins 53.47 +0.90 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 65.27 +0.90 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 66.67 +0.90 +1.37%
Graph up Sweet Crude 30 mins 62.27 +0.90 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 30 mins 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 62.47 +0.90 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 60.37 +0.90 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 67.35 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 59.44 -0.78 -1.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.39 -0.78 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.39 -0.78 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +1.00 +1.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.61 +2.45 +3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 47 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 55 mins .
  • 23 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 4 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Inventories See Smaller Than Expected Build

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

The world doesn’t need any…

Why A Shale Comeback Could Be Disastrous For Oil Markets

Why A Shale Comeback Could Be Disastrous For Oil Markets

Oxford analysts are now warning…

OPEC’s Production Increases As Iran Ramps Up Output

OPEC’s Production Increases As Iran Ramps Up Output

OPEC’s crude oil production is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse

By Matthew Smith - May 18, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Colombia’s oil industry is yet again under considerable pressure, despite the national government in Bogota attempting to reactivate the economically crucial sector. The March 2020 oil price crash, COVID-19 pandemic, rising security risk and now significant political turmoil are weighing heavily on the oil industry’s performance. After a rough 2020 where Colombia’s five-month long quarantine lockdown sharply impacted operational activity and crude oil production, there are signs that the Andean country’s oil industry is struggling to recover. This comes after a moment of optimism in late-2020 where it appeared that Colombia’s hydrocarbon sector was on track to return to a pre-pandemic tempo of operations. The latest data from the energy ministry for Latin America’s fourth largest economy indicates that is not the case. During March 2020, Colombia pumped a daily average of 744,715 barrels of crude oil and 1.2 million cubic feet of natural gas, which is a 0.14% and 5% less than a month earlier.

Source: Colombia Ministry of Mines and Energy, U.S. EIA.

More worrying are signs that Colombia’s hydrocarbon sector is struggling to recover from a devastating 2020. A reliable de-facto indicator of industry activity is the Baker Hughes rig count. The latest data shows that by the end of April 2021 there were only 16 active drill rigs in Colombia, which while 2 more than a month earlier is nearly half of the 30 operating at the end of April 2019.

Related: IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count and U.S. EIA.

A key reason for the sharp decline in drilling activity is a lack of investment. According to Colombia’s leading industry body the Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP – Spanish initials) oil companies will invest (Spanish) $3.1 to $3.45 billion during 2021. While that is significantly higher than the $2.05 billion invested in 2020, it is still substantially less than $4.03 billion industry investment made during 2019. Colombia’s high breakeven prices, estimated to be around $40 to $45 per barrel after-tax, are a deterrent to investment. Breakeven prices for onshore oil projects in the Andean country is significantly higher than many other Latin American jurisdictions including offshore Brazil and Guyana.

Colombia’s primary crude oil grades are Castilla, Magdalena and Vasconia which have API gravities of 18.8, 20 and 24.3 degrees with sulfur contents of 1.97%, 1.6% and 0.83%, respectively. Demand from refiners for sour medium and heavy crude oil varieties is falling because of the global push to reduce sulfur emissions, which led to the introduction of IMO2020 at the start of last year which capped sulfur emissions for maritime fuels. Heavier sour crude oil grades are also more costly and difficult to refine into high grade gasoline, diesel and other fuels than lighter sweeter varieties of crude oil. For those reasons Colombia’s crude oil grades sell at a notable discount to Brent, which during times of market stress had historically widened considerably. During March 2020, when a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia emerged, Vasconia was selling at a $7.75 per barrel discount to Brent, but by March 2021 that discount had eased to be around $5 per barrel. That is also weighing on foreign investment in Colombia’s struggling and economically vital petroleum industry.

A spike in violence in the strife-torn Andean country poses a threat to oil industry operations. Colombia has been rocked by anti-government protests for nearly three weeks and blockades have been set-up on major roads preventing in some regions, especially around the country’s third largest city Cali, the movement of people and goods. Violent incursions into oilfields, notably in Colombia’s east around the municipality of Puerto Gaitan in the Llanos Basin, are intensifying as the petroleum industry’s social license unravels. Heightened political turmoil and elevated conflict are weighing on foreign investment in Colombia’s economically vital oil industry.

The combination of weaker oil prices, the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing security crisis and weaker than expected oil production are sharply impacting Colombia’s economy. Bogota’s 2021 budget deficit is expected to reach 9% of gross domestic product, the March 2021 unemployment rate stood at 14% and first quarter 2021 GDP plunged 9% compared to the previous quarter. The contribution of petroleum extraction to Colombia’s first quarter 2021 GDP fell almost 4% quarter over quarter and by 15% compared to a year earlier, despite oil prices rallying significantly since the start of 2021 to see Brent up by around 36%. Those poor numbers indicate how important it is for Bogota to restart Colombia’s economically crucial petroleum industry, which is struggling to reach a pre-pandemic tempo of operations because of a third viral wave and heightened violence. The Duque administration’s inadequate management of the pandemic and inability to reactivate the hydrocarbon sector, coupled with its impotence when it comes to controlling rising lawlessness, poses a direct threat to Colombia’s economic recovery. 

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

Next Post

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand
Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks

Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com