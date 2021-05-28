Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours SellBuy 66.32 -0.53 -0.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 5 hours SellBuy 69.63 +0.17 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours SellBuy 2.986 +0.028 +0.95%
Graph down Heating Oil 5 hours SellBuy 2.045 -0.012 -0.58%
Graph down Gasoline 5 hours 2.140 -0.012 -0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 66.02 -0.73 -1.09%
Chart Gasoline 5 hours 2.140 -0.012 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 67.64 +1.36 +2.05%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 68.36 +1.03 +1.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 64.48 +0.51 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 69.01 -0.45 -0.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 67.93 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 69.04 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 51.71 -0.46 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 51.60 -0.11 -0.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 67.25 +0.64 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 62.35 +0.64 +1.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 62.70 +0.64 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 60.85 +0.64 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 56.50 -0.75 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.94 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 60.27 -0.53 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.94 +0.64 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 5 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 2 days Fun facts about oil?
  • 6 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 12 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 2 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 4 days Joe Biden's Presidency

Breaking News:

Nigeria Says It Is Preparing For Post-Oil World

Nigeria Inks Massive Oil Deal With Supermajors

Nigeria Inks Massive Oil Deal With Supermajors

Nigeria’s National Petroleum Corporation this…

Biden Defends Alaska Oil Project

Biden Defends Alaska Oil Project

President Biden’s administration has backed…

OPEC Will Force Overproducing Members To Comply And Compensate

OPEC Will Force Overproducing Members To Comply And Compensate

OPEC has had to remind…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 28, 2021, 8:40 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices rose early on Friday for a sixth consecutive day and were on track for weekly and monthly gains after the defeats on climate policies that major oil firms suffered at the hands of shareholders and judges.

As of 9:22 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude prices were up by 0.82 percent at $67.40, after settling on Thursday at their highest level since the end of October 2018. Brent Crude was also up and nearing the $70 mark—at $69.86, up by 0.66 percent on the day.

Expectations that reopening economies and higher travel numbers in the United States and Europe would boost fuel demand outweighed this week concerns about the coronavirus spread in parts of Asia and the potential return of Iranian oil to the market.

In addition, analysts widely expect OPEC+ to reaffirm at its meeting next Tuesday plans to unwind the cuts by 840,000 barrels per day (bpd) from July 1, signaling confidence that the market is well-positioned to absorb the additional supply as demand is rising with economies reopening. Russia estimates that the global oil market is currently in a deficit of around 1 million bpd, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs kept its outlook for oil prices to rise to $80 per barrel by the end of the year despite the possibility of Iran’s oil returning to the market.  

Mid-week, the EIA reported inventory draws in crude oil, gasoline, and middle distillates, also boosting market sentiment.

“The demand outlook for the US remains supportive, with the economy continuing to reopen, whilst we are also about to officially enter the summer driving season, which should provide a further boost to gasoline demand,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Friday.

“Crude oil futures found a fresh bid with surging U.S.-led demand offsetting concerns about the prospect of rising Iranian supplies,” Saxo Bank commented on Friday.

“Until the market receives more clarity about the outcome of the U.S.-Iran negotiations, the upside potential beyond the March high at $71.40 seems limited,” Saxo Bank’s strategy team added.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

3 Chinese Energy Stocks To Buy And 3 To Avoid

Next Post

Moody’s: Credit Risk Is Growing For Big Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?
Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?

Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?
The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought

The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought
Can The U.S. Compete With Qatari LNG?

Can The U.S. Compete With Qatari LNG?
Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com