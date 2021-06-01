Lawmakers Are Firing Back At Fossil Fuel Divestors

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.82 +0.10 +0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 70.25 +0.93 +1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.087 -0.017 -0.55%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins SellBuy 2.076 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.174 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.53 +1.21 +1.80%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 67.62 +1.60 +2.42%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.174 +0.004 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.12 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 2 days 68.96 +0.60 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 64.48 +0.51 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 69.01 -0.45 -0.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 67.93 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 5 days 69.04 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.53 +1.21 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 52.73 +1.02 +1.97%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 40 mins 51.92 +0.32 +0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 65.32 -0.53 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 66.72 -0.53 -0.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 40 mins 61.92 -0.43 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 40 mins 59.12 -1.58 -2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 40 mins 59.12 -1.58 -2.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 40 mins 61.42 -1.28 -2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 40 mins 65.12 -0.73 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 40 mins 59.82 -1.03 -1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 58.00 +1.50 +2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 68.74 +0.80 +1.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 61.67 +1.40 +2.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 65.62 +1.40 +2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 65.62 +1.40 +2.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -0.50 -0.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.41 -0.53 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 16 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 15 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 1 day .
  • 4 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?

Breaking News:

Exxon, Equinor Invest $8 Billion In Developing Oilfield Off Brazil

Could This Be The No.1 EV Stock Of 2021?

Could This Be The No.1 EV Stock Of 2021?

Tesla and Volkswagen are in…

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Soar Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Soar Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports were…

A Historic Week For Big Oil

A Historic Week For Big Oil

It was a historic week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Lawmakers Are Firing Back At Fossil Fuel Divestors

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 01, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

As divestment from emissions-heavy fossil fuels and boycotting of the oil sector gain traction in both the public and private sector, a major backlash is brewing around the United States. Lawmakers in more than a dozen red states around the nation are attempting to push through laws that would pull funding from state-run and large financial institutions that take steps to decarbonize their own investment portfolios. In short, the message is simple: “if you divest from coal and oil, we divest from you.” 

While there are many economies and communities reliant on fossil fuels in the United States whose current livelihoods are under threat from divestment trends, the latest movement to keep it in the ground may in fact be too little, too late according to experts. Just a couple of weeks ago, the International Energy Agency (IEA) issued yet another warning that if the world has any chance of avoiding the most devastating effects of climate change, the world’s remaining fossil fuels need to remain unextracted. "The pathway to net zero is narrow but still achievable,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the IEA was quoted by Reuters last month. “If we want to reach net zero by 2050 we do not need any more investments in new oil, gas and coal projects."

These calculations are built on the baseline as agreed upon by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world’s premiere body of experts on global warming, as well as the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. According to experts, avoiding the very worst effects of catastrophic climate change will necessitate capping the Earth’s rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial averages. Keeping warming to 1.5 degrees (ideally) or 2 degrees (unfortunately more realistically) will require the global community to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by just 2050.

All of this is to say that divestment, while divisive, is urgently necessary to reach that goal. “To achieve net zero, global investment in fossil fuel supply should fall from $575 billion on average over the past five years to $110 billion in 2050, with upstream fossil fuel investment restricted to maintaining production at existing oil and natural gas fields,” a Reuters report summarized. 

The Biden administration, which has centered climate change as a foundational part of its platform with prominent climate-change advocate John Kerry at the helm, has put a lot of pressure on U.S. banking institutions to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonize their lending and investment portfolios. Republican state treasurers, on the other hand, have vocally criticized this approach and have now galvanized to divest from divestors. Altogether, the republican treasurers leading this charge “collectively control hundreds of billions worth of assets,” Axios recently reported

One of the most vocal state treasurers among the 15 that are ready to put their weight behind defending fossil fuels from divestment is that of West Virginia, a state that still relies on coal, one of the most emissions-intensive fossil fuels and therefore public enemy number one for climate activists, for a huge portion of the state economy. Other states included in the movement include North Dakota, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma, all of which depend on fossil fuels to a large degree to keep their economies afloat. These 15 state officials sent an open letter to John Kerry last Tuesday stating their intention to pull state funding from fossil fuel divestors and their overall stance against the federal government’s efforts to downsize the domestic fossil fuel industry.

While President Biden has made no shortage of enemies in coal and oil country, however, his presidency has overall been surprisingly good for the oil and gas sector. And while the clean energy transition will be anything but smooth and painless for states like Texas and West Virginia, the shift is inevitable. The world is heading in a cleaner, greener direction, peak oil is likely already upon us, and the sooner the United States gets on board, the better. While it must be acknowledged that coal and oil country deserve jobs as much as any of us, holding onto fossil fuels will not guarantee job security for much longer. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Hit 2-Year High

Next Post

India’s Oil Demand Outlook Remains A Mystery
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown
Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?
The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com