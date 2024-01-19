Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.74 +0.66 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.67 +0.57 +0.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.50 +0.40 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 -0.097 -3.60%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.193 +0.010 +0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Marine 1 day 76.46 +0.84 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.47 +1.47 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.81 +0.94 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 780 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.45 +1.43 +1.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 233 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 54.70 +1.47 +2.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 76.10 +1.47 +1.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 74.35 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 65.05 +1.47 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Qatar to Offer Cheaper LNG to India in New Long-Term Supply Deal

Prices at American Pumps Tick Higher Amid Volatility

Prices at American Pumps Tick Higher Amid Volatility

Prices at U.S. gas stations…

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

Despite the escalating conflict in…

Geopolitical Risk Keeps Oil Markets on Edge

Geopolitical Risk Keeps Oil Markets on Edge

There are multiple catalysts looming…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Media Reports Exaggerate the Risk of a Major War

By Editorial Dept - Jan 19, 2024, 7:00 AM CST
Navy

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

In northern Iraq, an Iranian missile this week targeted what Tehran claimed to be an Israeli spy center in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan. More than half a dozen explosions resulted in the death of at least four people in residential areas. The nature of the attack sparked condemnation from Baghdad, which recalled its ambassador to Tehran.

We won’t spend too much time on the German tabloid report on the imminent war between NATO and Russia. Bild, the German tabloid, has (as intended) started a viral rumor that Russia is planning to invade Europe by targeting NATO’s weak spot in a corridor connecting Belarus with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The Bild report is sparking a frenzy of war fear by citing a leaked document from the German Defense Ministry. While the document is simply a military training scenario, of which there are many, the story has been spun and respun as direct evidence that Russia is planning to launch this war as early as February by deploying more troops to Belarus and Kaliningrad. This is a brazen manipulation of the media and a brazen misrepresentation of the documentation used in citing.

The Russian military intercepted a drone over St. Petersburg on Monday night, forcing the Pulkovo International Airport to ground flights as a precaution (only briefly), according to The Moscow Times. This is the first time St. Petersburg has been targeted by a presumably Ukrainian drone since…

