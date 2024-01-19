Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.59 +0.51 +0.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.46 +0.36 +0.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.50 +0.40 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 -0.135 -5.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.183 0.000 -0.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Graph up Marine 1 day 76.46 +0.84 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.47 +1.47 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.81 +0.94 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 780 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.45 +1.43 +1.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 233 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.70 +1.47 +2.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.10 +1.47 +1.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.35 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.05 +1.47 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 64.31 +1.52 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 68.86 +1.52 +2.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Explaining the Rising Tensions Between Iran and Pakistan

By Editorial Dept - Jan 19, 2024, 7:00 AM CST
Tensions

Iran breached Pakistani airspace on Tuesday, launching a drone strike across the border into Balochistan, targeting the bases of the Sunni militant group, Jaish Al Adl. The drone strike is said to have claimed the lives of two children, and Pakistan vowed retaliation. Because this strike comes on the heels of Iranian strikes in Syria and Iraq, it is being described as an escalation of the regional conflict that followed the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and Israel's heavy-handed retaliation. However, this is not directly related to the Israel-Hamas conflict or the widening of that conflict by proxy or otherwise in Lebanon, Syria, or Iraq. 

Tensions are heightened right now in the region, so Tuesday’s attack on Pakistan carries more weight, but it is not the first time Iran has targeted this militant group in the border region. Pakistan is a country that is around 90% Sunni, with a Shi’ite minority, while Iran is Shi’ite, with a Sunni Baloch minority. The Iran-Pakistan border is some 1,000 kilometers long and the attack was in Balochistan, the largest province in Pakistan, which borders Iran. 

Balochistan has been in a situation of low-level insurgency for many years, and there is a fair amount of cross-border activity on the part of the Sunni militant group operating there. The group’s founder and former leader was captured and executed by Iran in 2010. The group’s main target is Iranian security forces. The U.S. has…

