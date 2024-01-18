Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 21 mins 74.00 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 56 mins 79.10 +1.22 +1.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.10 +1.48 +1.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.700 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.176 -0.007 -0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.38 -0.78 -0.99%
Chart Mars US 76 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.176 -0.007 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 76.46 +0.84 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 78.47 +1.47 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 75.81 +0.94 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 780 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 80.45 +1.43 +1.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 79.78 +0.91 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.38 -0.78 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 233 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.23 -1.67 -3.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 74.63 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 72.88 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 63.58 -0.82 -1.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 62.48 -0.42 -0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 64.48 -0.67 -1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.04 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.79 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.34 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.04 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.04 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 77.98 +0.15 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

IRA Has Created a $9-Billion Clean Energy Tax Credit Market

IRA Has Created a $9-Billion Clean Energy Tax Credit Market

The IRA has created a…

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

Texas, the Midwest, and the…

Tennessee Valley Authority Asks Customers To Conserve Power Amid Cold Spell

Tennessee Valley Authority Asks Customers To Conserve Power Amid Cold Spell

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

By Irina Slav - Jan 18, 2024, 6:00 PM CST
  • Crude oil production in North Dakota fell by 650,000 to 700,000 bpd recently, but global oil prices were unaffected.
  • At the same time, the escalating conflict in the Middle East is having little impact on oil prices. 
  • It seems oil markets see little risk of a major Middle East supply disruption and believe there is plenty of spare and new supply set to come online.
Join Our Community
oil

In the past, any suggestion of a conflict in the Middle East prompted oil prices to rise. But that was in the past. Now, the war between Israel and Hamas is spreading, tankers and container ships are leaving the Red Sea, and yet oil prices are where they were a month ago. Despite an actual supply disruption in the United States.

This week saw crude oil production in North Dakota fall by between 650,000 bpd and 700,000 bpd, which is quite a substantial amount of daily output. This decline, however, has had no effect on international oil prices at all, it seems. Because everyone expects this production to be back on track as soon as the latest cold snap lets up.

Not only this, but everyone seems to expect demand for oil this year to grow by about the same amount as production in the U.S., Brazil, and Guyana, Reuters' John Kemp wrote in a recent column. And this is why oil prices are not moving up even in the face of potential major supply disruption and an actual disruption.

At the same time, economic data from the biggest demand driver in the world, China, appears to have disappointed again—even though it showed a growth rate for the fourth quarter of 5.2%.

This figure, as economic growth rates go, should be quite impressive under any other circumstances, especially compared with some advanced economies that actually shrunk last year. But when it comes to China, expectations appear to always be for more than what reality can offer. As a result, the resulting disappointment drives oil prices lower or keeps them steady. Even though China just reported a record refinery throughput rate for 2023.

Oil prices are not moving up even as container ships and tankers swap the Red Sea and the Suez Canal with the substantially longer route around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope. That swap should have pushed oil prices higher because it will inevitably lead to higher fuel demand. Yet nobody is apparently thinking about it, remaining fixed on China's demand and U.S. supply.

Meanwhile, Chevron's chief executives said "risks are very real" in the Red Sea, expressing surprise that West Texas Intermediate was not trading at a higher price. He is probably not the only one surprised.

"So much of the world's oil flows through that region that were it to be cut off, I think you could see things change very rapidly," Mike Wirth told CNBC this week.

Yet it seems that most players in the oil market have considered this risk relatively unlikely or, as Reuters' Kemp explains, they refuse to start catastrophizing about prices. And this is because the likelihood of a major supply disruption in the Middle East actually happening is low, and there is backup supply from OPEC itself.

The argument for the spare capacity of OPEC is a popular one among analysts. Indeed, OPEC and its partners from OPEC+ have a combined spare capacity of over 4 million barrels daily. This does not matter in the least, however, unless these producer states decide to use it. Right now, they are doing the exact opposite, however. They are effectively increasing their spare capacity by reducing actual production. And they will not change course until prices rise, which they would only do if a supply disruption occurs.

Demand, meanwhile, appears to be anyone's guess, in accordance with their agenda. OPEC sees 2024 oil demand growing strongly, at 1.85 million barrels daily. The International Energy Agency expects this growth to slow down as the energy transition gathers pace and EV sales surge, per its own forecasts.

Historically, OPEC has been closer to actual demand trends in the past few years than the IEA. Yet the market is brushing this off, too. The market is already waiting for China's next GDP report to get disappointed.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tesla's Aggressive Pricing Strategy Hits European Auto Stocks
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output
Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025

Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025
Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa

Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa
China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 

China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 
More Drilling Slowdowns for U.S. Oil, Gas Industry

More Drilling Slowdowns for U.S. Oil, Gas Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com