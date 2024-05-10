Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.80 +0.54 +0.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.30 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.95 +0.43 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.284 -0.017 -0.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.549 +0.007 +0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 189 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.549 +0.007 +0.28%

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.39 +1.67 +2.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.75 +1.47 +1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.30 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 892 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.78 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.30 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 345 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 66.06 +0.27 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 81.41 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 79.66 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 75.76 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 75.51 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.46 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.86 +0.27 +0.37%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.22 +0.61 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.66 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.22 +0.61 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.50 +0.40 +0.48%

Israel-Hamas Peace Talks Fall Apart

By Editorial Dept - May 10, 2024, 6:30 AM CDT
geopolitics

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

In the Middle East, this week’s peace talks saw Hamas agree to proposals for a ceasefire laid out by Egypt and Qatar, but Israel proceeded with its incursion into Rafah (southern Gaza), ordering a full-scale invasion. That took peace talks off the table again and came with a warning from the Biden administration that the U.S. would pause bomb shipments to Israel over civilian deaths. On Thursday, Netanyahu responded by saying Israel could “stand alone”.

Last week, Turkey cut off its $9+-billion annual trade with Israel over the war in Gaza, and this week, it eased some sanctions, though Ankara was careful to deny there was any actual easing. After Ankara said it would offer a three-month reprieve for companies with existing export deals to Israel, Tel Aviv described it as an easing of restrictions from Erdogan, which Ankara denied. Erdogan will not want to be seen retreating here, but the reality is that breaking off trade relations with Israel is not beneficial to Turkey, but it is arguably more harmful to Israel. Last year, Turkey and Israel did $6.8 billion in trade (Turkish data). Israel is Turkey’s 13th biggest trade partner, while Turkey is Israel’s 5th biggest trade partner. The ban will remain in place until Israel agrees to a ceasefire and allows humanitarian aid to pass through to Gaza. Azerbaijani oil, which travels through Turkey on its way to Israel, is exempted from the ban. Overall, the ban is Erdogan's response…

