Europe Is Once Again Worried About Russian Spies

By Editorial Dept - May 10, 2024, 6:30 AM CDT
Spy

Yet more house-cleaning this week in the European spy dens as tensions rise among European nations who are now placing bets on the future of Ukraine.

The panic is in full force.

In the UK, Downing Street is expelling a Russian Defense attache believed to be an undeclared military intelligence officer and revoking diplomatic status over some properties in the UK that are believed to be used for Russian intelligence operations.

In Poland, government networks were targeted by Russian cyberspies operating as part of the GRU (Russian military intelligence). The German defense industry was also targeted by the same cyber campaign last week. 

Anxiety was running particularly high in Poland, with officials reporting the discovery of bugging devices in official chambers, though accounts were confused and unconfirmed and in some cases appear to have been walked back.  

Against this backdrop, Polish PM Donald Tusk this week called for a special meeting of the secret services to address the infiltration of the government by Russian and Belarusian forces after the defection to Belarus of a judge suspected of acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service. The judge defected after an investigation into his activities was launched.  

In Estonia, the Russians have been accused of jamming GPS signals in airspace above the Baltic nations (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania). And neighboring Finland is moving military equipment to Norway and Sweden, not that…

