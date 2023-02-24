Fears Mount Of Russia Making A Move On Moldova

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.37 -1.02 -1.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.32 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.61 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.401 +0.087 +3.76%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.334 -0.046 -1.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.52 -1.42 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 73.74 +1.84 +2.56%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.334 -0.046 -1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.34 -0.70 -0.87%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.73 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.69 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Basra Light 451 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.16 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.41 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.52 -1.42 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.66 +2.06 +3.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 54.14 +1.44 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 77.54 +1.44 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 75.79 +1.44 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 72.94 +1.44 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 70.94 +1.44 +2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 79.89 +1.44 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 69.24 +1.44 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.25 -2.25 -3.10%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.00 -2.25 -3.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.72 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.48 -2.21 -3.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.43 -2.21 -3.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.43 -2.21 -3.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.25 -2.25 -3.10%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.61 -2.21 -2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

Three Fires At Pemex Facilities In One Day

Russia Sending More Arctic Crude To India And China

Russia Sending More Arctic Crude To India And China

Russia has managed to shift…

Higher-For-Longer Interest Rate Fears Weigh On Oil

Higher-For-Longer Interest Rate Fears Weigh On Oil

Crude Prices saw some volatility…

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

While lithium-ion batteries currently dominate…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Fears Mount Of Russia Making A Move On Moldova

By Editorial Dept - Feb 24, 2023, 8:03 AM CST
Join Our Community

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Following the devastating earthquake in Turkey, Erdogan has been rumored to be considering postponing May 14 elections until June, though Turkish media sources said on Thursday that the election would go forward in May as planned before the tragedy. Some 47,000 people have been killed so far. While any critical Turkish journalism on the earthquake and rescue efforts has been stifled by the authorities, indications from sources on the ground are that anger remains at a boiling point. This week, Erdogan also continued his unorthodox monetary policy by convincing the Central Bank to once again slash interest rates despite soaring inflation. Contrary to popular monetary thinking, which holds that raising interest rates reduces inflation, Erdogan pursues a policy to the contrary. Record high inflation would suggest he may be wrong. Keep an eye on developments in the run-up to May 14.

Mexico’s AMLO has officially nationalized the first portion of the country’s lithium reserves, with the stated intention of protecting the natural resource from foreign exploitation, specifically naming Russia, China, and the United States. The decree covers some 235,000 hectares in Sonora, which is estimated to contain some 243 billion tons of lithium. If true, that would make it the largest deposit in the world. However, this is not the same type of lithium source as in the “Lithium Triangle” (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile) where…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Rising Costs Will Continue To Erode U.S. Shale Profits

Next Post

Rising Crude Inventories Cap Oil Prices
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory
India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com