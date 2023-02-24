What Russia's Withdrawal From The START Treaty Really Means

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.42 -0.97 -1.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.42 -0.79 -0.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.61 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.383 +0.069 +2.98%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.319 -0.061 -2.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.52 -1.42 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 73.74 +1.84 +2.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.319 -0.061 -2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.34 -0.70 -0.87%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.73 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.69 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Basra Light 451 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.16 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.41 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.52 -1.42 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.66 +2.06 +3.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 54.14 +1.44 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 77.54 +1.44 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 75.79 +1.44 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 72.94 +1.44 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 70.94 +1.44 +2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 79.89 +1.44 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 69.24 +1.44 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.25 -2.25 -3.10%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.00 -2.25 -3.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.72 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.48 -2.21 -3.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.43 -2.21 -3.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.43 -2.21 -3.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.25 -2.25 -3.10%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.61 -2.21 -2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

Three Fires At Pemex Facilities In One Day

More Than Half Of Bitcoin Mining Is Fueled By Sustainable Power

More Than Half Of Bitcoin Mining Is Fueled By Sustainable Power

More than half of all…

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

The rebound in oil prices…

Top 5 Best Oil Stock Performers And 5 Worst Performers

Top 5 Best Oil Stock Performers And 5 Worst Performers

There are a couple of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Russia's Withdrawal From The START Treaty Really Means

By Editorial Dept - Feb 24, 2023, 8:03 AM CST
Join Our Community

While the specter of nuclear war may seem to loom larger and more ominously in the wake of Putin’s speech on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, the New START treaty, in which Putin has now suspended cooperation, has been on its way out since last summer. The speech was not shocking and was straight from the traditional Cold War playbook. But what was the aim? It’s hard to say. Putin simply wants to win the war. There is no ideology here other than anti-everything. Putin’s senseless scorched-earth tactics in eastern Ukraine, which amount to destruction with no purpose, do not line up with his stated aim of fighting for “historical lands”, which was his pro-war rally speech on Wednesday.

The New START treaty, signed by Obama and Medvedev in 2010, was a bit of a diplomatic coup at the time because it represented a “new start” with Russia. Specifically, the treaty holds that the U.S. and Russia can only have a maximum of 1,550 deployed warheads each (which was a 30% reduction from 2002). The treaty was never going to prevent a nuclear war. It was symbolic at best and represented diplomacy that broke further away from the Cold War mentality. Putin’s scrapping of the treaty is simply a reversal of that diplomacy.

This is another element in what is intended to be a very long war, and Putin is hoping that Republicans will win in Washington with their “Ukraine fatigue” theories and the White House…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Rising Costs Will Continue To Erode U.S. Shale Profits

Next Post

Fears Mount Of Russia Making A Move On Moldova
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory
India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com