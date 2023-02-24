Rising Costs Will Continue To Erode U.S. Shale Profits

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.06 +0.67 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.95 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.61 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 2.386 +0.072 +3.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.384 +0.004 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.52 -1.42 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 73.74 +1.84 +2.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.384 +0.004 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.34 -0.70 -0.87%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.73 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.69 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Basra Light 451 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.16 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.41 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.52 -1.42 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.66 +2.06 +3.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 54.14 +1.44 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 77.54 +1.44 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 75.79 +1.44 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 72.94 +1.44 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 70.94 +1.44 +2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 79.89 +1.44 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 69.24 +1.44 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.25 -2.25 -3.10%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.00 -2.25 -3.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.72 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.48 -2.21 -3.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.43 -2.21 -3.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.43 -2.21 -3.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.25 -2.25 -3.10%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.61 -2.21 -2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

Native Americans Urge Biden To Halt Offshore Wind Permitting

UK Businesses Face Mounting Energy Costs

UK Businesses Face Mounting Energy Costs

UK businesses are already reeling…

Energy Transition Investment Hits Record High Of $1.3 Trillion

Energy Transition Investment Hits Record High Of $1.3 Trillion

Global investment in energy transition…

Controversial Cost-Cutting Measures To Blame For Ohio Derailment Disaster

Controversial Cost-Cutting Measures To Blame For Ohio Derailment Disaster

Norfolk Southern’s Ohio derailment disaster…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rising Costs Will Continue To Erode U.S. Shale Profits

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 24, 2023, 6:00 AM CST
  • Despite reporting record earnings in 2022, U.S. shale producers are warning that inflation will drag on profitability in 2023.
  • Rising inflation has driven the breakeven price higher for shale companies, which could counter the companies’ higher budgets.
  • Shale producers continue to prioritize returning profits to shareholders, but could see those profits come under pressure if costs rise.
Join Our Community

Despite record earnings for 2022, the biggest independent U.S. shale producers continue to flag cost inflation as a drag on profitability for 2023.

This year’s capital budgets will be higher than in 2022 but the expenditures will not go towards a material increase in oil production as companies continue to prioritize returns to shareholders with the record cash flows and profits generated last year.   

But inflation hasn’t gone away and will not go away for at least a few more quarters, according to the top executives of the biggest shale-focused producers in America.

“We're doing what we can to cut costs and keep costs as low as possible in a, you know, inflationary environment,” Kaes Van't Hof, president and chief financial officer at Diamondback Energy, said on the earnings call this week.

The biggest headwind over the last six quarters has been casing costs, he added.

Diamondback’s chief operating officer Daniel Wesson added, “Hopefully, we'll start seeing some help on the inflation front here through the second and third quarter.”

Last year, Diamondback generated a record nearly $4.6 billion of Free Cash Flow and returned around $3.1 billion of cash to stockholders through a combination of growing base dividend, variable dividend, and share repurchase program.

Another producer, Devon Energy, booked record-setting operating results and the best financial performance in its 52-year history in 2022. Yet, its executives noted that the inflationary impact has been seen everywhere in its operations.  

“But it's the inflationary impact that we've seen across every -- frankly, every cost category,” Devon Energy’s CFO Jeff Ritenour said on the earnings call.

“We've seen, you know, anywhere between 30% and 50% kind of inflation, depending on which cost category you're talking about,” he added.

“That's what we're walking into in 2023,” Ritenour noted.

The cost inflation has certainly driven the company’s breakeven price higher, Devon Energy’s executive said. The breakeven price for the company has increased to around $40 per barrel WTI, from a breakeven point of $30 WTI price a year ago.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rebound But Remain On Course For A Weekly Loss
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory
India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Goldman: Russia May Have Received More For Its Crude Than Quoted Prices Suggest

Goldman: Russia May Have Received More For Its Crude Than Quoted Prices Suggest

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com