U.S. is Facing a Major Energy Crunch Due to AI's Insatiable Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 77.16 -1.12 -1.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 56 mins 81.13 -1.24 -1.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.02 -1.36 -1.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.006 -0.035 -1.71%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.461 -0.007 -0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.37 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Mars US 266 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.461 -0.007 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 29 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 29 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 29 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 970 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 29 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 29 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 29 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.37 -0.08 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 423 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 64.28 +0.69 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.43 +0.69 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 78.68 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 74.98 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.18 +0.89 +1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.76 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.51 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.51 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +2.00 +2.74%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 11 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 6 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Nigeria's Dangote Refinery Reselling Imported Crude Oil

What Would the Re-Election of Trump Mean for U.S. Energy?

What Would the Re-Election of Trump Mean for U.S. Energy?

A potential Trump re-election could…

3 Solar Stocks To Watch as Earnings Season Starts

3 Solar Stocks To Watch as Earnings Season Starts

First Solar, Nextracker, and Sunrun…

Grid-Enhancing Technologies: The Answer to Growing Power Needs?

Grid-Enhancing Technologies: The Answer to Growing Power Needs?

Grid-enhancing technologies offer interim solutions…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. is Facing a Major Energy Crunch Due to AI's Insatiable Demand

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 26, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The rapid growth of artificial intelligence poses significant energy security risks due to its high electricity consumption.
  • The U.S. Department of Energy has proposed a new initiative called FASST to harness AI for the public's benefit while addressing energy challenges and ensuring responsible AI governance.
  • FASST aims to advance national security, attract skilled workforce, drive scientific discovery, optimize energy production, and develop expertise for AI governance.
AI

To date, the runaway growth of the Artificial Intelligence agency has proven itself to be all but ungovernable. As the technology has taken over the tech sector like wildfire, regulators have been largely impotent to stay ahead of its spread and evolution. Questions about the reach and responsibility of Artificial Intelligence are being bandied around, but there are few answers to go around. And then there is the issue of the sector’s gargantuan and growing energy footprint and associated carbon emissions, which are now so significant that the developed world is facing a major energy crunch like they haven’t seen since before the shale revolution. 

“AI-powered services involve considerably more computer power - and so electricity - than standard online activity, prompting a series of warnings about the technology's environmental impact,” the BBC recently reported. A recent study from scientists at Cornell University finds that generative AI systems like ChatGPT use up to 33 times more energy than computers running task-specific software, and each AI-powered internet query consumes about ten times more energy than a standard search. 

The global AI sector is expected to be responsible for 3.5 percent of global electricity consumption by 2030. In the United States, data centers alone could consume 9 percent of electricity generation by 2030, double their current levels. Already, this development is making major waves for Big Tech – earlier this month Google revealed that its carbon emissions have skyrocketed by 48 percent over the last five years

Not only does the United States need far more renewable growth to keep up with the insatiable demand of the tech sector, it needs more energy production, period, in order to avoid crippling shortages. Broad and rapid action is needed on several fronts in order to slow the runaway train of AI’s energy consumption, but the United States also needs to keep up with other nations’ AI spending and development for its own national security concerns. The genie is out of the bottle, and it’s not going back in. 

“Certain strategic areas of the US government’s artificial intelligence capabilities currently lag industry while foreign adversaries are investing in AI at scale,” a recent Department of Energy (DoE) bulletin read. “If U.S. government leadership is not rapidly established in this sector, the nation risks falling behind in the development of safe and trustworthy AI for national security, energy, and scientific discovery, and thereby compromising our ability to address pressing national and global challenges.”

So the question now is not how to walk back the global AI takeover, but how to secure new energy sources in a hurry, how to place strategic limits on the intensity of the sector’s growth and consumption rates, and how to ensure that AI is employed responsibly and for the benefit of the energy sector, the nation, the public, and the world as a whole.

 

To this end, the United States Department of Energy (DoE) has proposed a new agency-wide initiative to ‘harness and advance artificial intelligence for the public's benefit’ according to reporting from Axios. Just this month, the DoE released a roadmap for the program, which was first publicly mentioned back in May of this year. The Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence for Science, Security and Technology (FASST) includes coordinated cooperation from all 17 of the DoE’s national laboratories.   

 

This program would focus on staying competitive in the AI sector on a global scale, but would also put significant resources into making more energy-efficient computer models to avoid compromising the country’s energy security and climate goals in the process. The five overarching objectives of the program are: 

  • 1. Advance National Security
  • 2. Attract and build a talented workforce
  • 3. Harness AI for Scientific Discovery
  • 4. Address Energy Challenges
  • 5. Develop technical expertise necessary for AI governance

Under the “address energy challenges” objective, the Department of Energy states that “FASST will unlock new clean energy sources, optimize energy production, and improve grid resilience, and build tomorrow’s advanced energy economy. America needs low-cost energy to support economic growth and FASST can help us meet this challenge.”

While the proposed FASST program will be a critical first step in the right direction for responsible growth and application of Artificial Intelligence in the United States, it still needs congressional authorization and funding to be put into action. A bipartisan bill has already been introduced in the Senate.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rig Count Jumps as Drilling Activity Picks Up
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant
5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer

5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer
Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices

Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices
Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil
Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com